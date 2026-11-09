Did you know that Samsung is possibly working on a successor to the Galaxy S26 series phones – the phones that will take on Apple’s iPhone 18 series? Industry whispers, CAD schematic leaks, and supply chain filings are already painting an ambitious picture of Samsung’s flagship roadmap for 2027, revealing an aggressive overhaul aimed at reshaping the premium smartphone landscape early next year.

While the easiest guess is Samsung adapting Qualcomm’s new 2nm silicon architecture for the Galaxy S27 Ultra model, inside information suggests that the phone will finally get built-in magnetic hardware to counter competing ecosystems from Apple and Google.

Hence, rather than beating the bush around, here is everything the leaksters and industry analysts have uncovered about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

1. Galaxy S27 ‘Pro’ variant arrives finally

The most significant news breaking across tech circles, first reported by Android Headlines is Samsung’s reported decision to expand the line into four distinct devices – Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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Model Display Size Position & Key Distinctions Galaxy S27 6.3-inch Standard baseline flagship compact Galaxy S27 Pro 6.5-inch New mid-tier flagship featuring advanced Privacy Display tech Galaxy S27 Plus 6.7-inch Traditional large-screen non-Ultra experience Galaxy S27 Ultra 6.9-inch Uncompromised flagship with S Pen, M16 OLED and top camera array

The introduction of a 6.5-inch Galaxy S27 Pro fills a sweet spot between the base S27 and the larger Plus/Ultra options. It could offer power users high-end display upgrades without requiring the heavier physical footprint or S Pen integration of the 6.9-inch Ultra.

2. Hardware and Design: Built-In Magnets and Privacy Tech

Leaksters such as Ice Universe and Sonny Dickson have pointed to several hardware overhauls across the casing and display panels:

Built-in Magnetic Alignment: Leaked dummy units and CAD models detailed by Sonny Dickson confirm that the S27 series will feature integrated rear magnet rings. This enables Qi2 wireless magnetic charging and snap-on accessories natively without needing aftermarket magnetic cases.

Next-Gen Privacy Display: Tipped by insider yeux1122, Samsung is expanding hardware-level Privacy Display technology to both the Pro and Ultra variants. The panel electronically limits viewing angles on demand to block side-glance snooping, as we saw with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

PWM Eye-Strain and Bezel Refinements: Display reports highlighted by Ice Universe indicate that the 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel on the Ultra incorporates DC Dimming alongside its M16 OLED material set, addressing pulse-width modulation (PWM) flicker sensitivities for low-light power users. Bezels are also tipped to trim down further to an ultra-slim 1.28mm.

3. Performance and Silicon: 2nm Snapdragon and Exynos 2700

Under the hood, Samsung is pushing compute performance into 2nm territory, with NBD import-export listings spotted by Notebookcheck detailing the chipset split:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme / Gen 6 Pro (2nm): Tipped to power the S27 Ultra globally, as well as the S27 Pro in select markets like North America and South Korea. Built on an ultra-dense 2nm process, early supply chain benchmarks suggest significant thermal and power efficiency gains.

Exynos 2700: Samsung’s in-house silicon division reportedly began mass production testing on its 10-core CPU / 16-core GPU Exynos 2700 node, intended for standard S27 and S27 Plus models outside of North America.

Memory and Storage: Entry configurations are expected to start at 12GB LPDDR6 RAM paired with UFS 4.1 or UFS 5.0 high-speed storage starting at 256GB.

4. Redesigned Camera Module

Controversy has emerged around the camera configuration on the top-tier models. According to leaked render sets shared by Ice Universe and Tom’s Guide, Samsung is abandoning its individual floating lens rings in favour of a consolidated rectangular camera bar island.

Primary Sensor: 200MP ISOCELL Sensor (1/1.3-inch optical format)

Ultra-Wide: 50MP sensor with autofocus

Telephoto: 50MP Periscope Telephoto (5x Optical Zoom on Ultra)

Supply-chain reports hint that Samsung may drop the dedicated low-resolution 3x lens, relying instead on high-resolution in-sensor cropping from the upgraded 200MP main camera to bridge intermediate zoom ranges.

ALSO READ Oppo Find X10 Pro Max review: Triple 200MP cameras steal the show

5. Battery and Safety Certification Upgrades

Battery performance sees a notable increase across high-end models, backed directly by regulatory safety documentation:

Galaxy S27 Base: 4,900mAh battery / 25W wired charging.

Galaxy S27 Pro: 5,000mAh to 5,200mAh battery, recently spotted on South Korea’s Safety Korea database.

Galaxy S27 Ultra: Listed on certification databases with cell capacity upgrades reaching 5,500mAh to 5,700mAh, utilising silicon-carbon battery packaging to fit higher density without increasing phone thickness.

Charging Speeds: Premium models retain 60W fast wired charging and 25W wireless charging support.