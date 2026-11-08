The Department of Telecommunications has ordered messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal to tie every account to an active SIM card in the user’s phone. Taking effect from January 1, 2027, the move aims to curb cyber fraud, impersonation, and the misuse of Indian mobile numbers, explains Ojasvi Gupta

What is SIM binding and how does it work?

SIM BINDING IS a security mechanism that links a messaging application to the active SIM card associated with the mobile number used for registration. Unlike OTP-based verification, which authenticates a user’s number primarily at the time of registration or login, SIM binding seeks to maintain a continuous connection between the application and the registered SIM.

For instance, a user registers WhatsApp using an Airtel number and subsequently removes that SIM from the handset. Under the existing arrangement, the application can continue functioning through Wi-Fi or another internet connection. Under the new requirement, the application must remain linked to the original, active SIM installed in the device.

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The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed covered platforms apps to ensure that their services cannot be used without the associated active SIM being present in the device. The requirement is intended to strengthen the association between a mobile number and its communication account.

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Why has the government made SIM binding mandatory?

THE GOVERNMENT’S PRIMARY concern is the misuse of Indian mobile numbers by cybercriminals operating via messaging applications. Under the existing system, a fraudster can register an account using an Indian mobile number, complete OTP verification, then remove the SIM while continuing to operate the account through an internet connection. This creates difficulties in tracing the person operating the account, particularly when communication takes place across international borders.

DoT said that continuous SIM binding will address this gap by ensuring that messaging accounts remain associated with active, KYC-verified SIM cards. This would further curb digital arrest scams, phishing, impersonation, fraudulent investment schemes and other cybercrimes conducted through messaging platforms. The government has also argued that long-running web sessions allow accounts to be accessed remotely after initial authentication, making it harder to establish the identity and location of those operating them.

Which apps are covered by this rule?

THE ORIGINAL DIRECTIONS, issued on November 28, 2025, under the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, cover major app-based communication service providers — WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Signal, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh and JioChat. The mandate applies to communication services that use Indian mobile numbers to identify customers or provide their services. Those directions required web versions of applications to log users out at intervals not exceeding six hours, with users required to reconnect via QR-code verification. However, it was subsequently indicated that web sessions should be terminated on the basis of risk-based analysis, without prescribing a fixed logout interval. Following representations from technology companies citing implementation difficulties, the compliance deadline was extended to December 31, 2026. The government has indicated that implementation will begin from January 1, 2027.

Will it address the need for portability?

THE requirement could change how end-users access messaging apps across devices. Those who remove their registered SIM after account verification and continue using WhatsApp over Wi-Fi may face restrictions. Similarly, people who keep their registered SIM in a secondary handset while accessing the application on another phone could encounter difficulties.

International travellers may also need to ensure that their Indian SIM remains active and installed in the relevant device, even when using a foreign SIM or local Wi-Fi connection. Dual-SIM users and those relying on eSIMs may also need to check how individual platforms implement the requirement.

The implications would extend to users accessing messaging services through computers, tablets and other linked devices. The actual user experience will depend on how platforms implement SIM verification and handle different device configurations.

Can SIM binding prevent cyber fraud?

IMPLEMENTING CONTINUOUS SIM binding presents technical and operational challenges. The Broadband India Forum said it exceeds the scope of the telecom law, could inconvenience users, and may not curb fraud, since scammers often rely on SIMs obtained through fraudulent KYC anyway. The Internet and Mobile Association of India called it overreach that blurs the separation between telecom networks and over-the-top apps. Messaging apps may have to develop alternative verification mechanisms to establish whether the registered SIM is still present in the device. The scale of implementation is another challenge.

Cybersecurity experts have question-ed whether SIM binding can independently prevent fraud. Criminals can use illegally procured SIM cards, mule accounts, and stolen OTPs to carry out scams. Even banking and UPI applications, which already employ SIM-linked authentication mechanisms, continue to experience financial fraud. SIM binding can thus strengthen account traceability and make certain forms of misuse more difficult, but it can’t independently identify the person operating an account or eliminate cybercrime.