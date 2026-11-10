Competition in India’s ultra-premium laptop market has reached a new high, and ASUS and Apple have come up with their latest offerings for the country. Both brands have displayed their take on a high-performance 14-inch flagship workstations aimed at power users, creative professionals, and AI developers demanding desktop-grade performance in a portable chassis.

ASUS throws down the gauntlet with the new ProArt P14, loaded with local AI compute hardware (courtesy of the NVIDIA’s RTX Spark), a vibrant OLED touchscreen, and a durable body. Apple hits back with its newly updated 14-inch MacBook Pro, leveraging its unified M6 architecture to push the limits of power efficiency and mobile media production. Both of these are highly capable laptops that don’t witness any boundaries in performance.

To see how these two flagship power laptops stack up side by side, here is a breakdown of their core specifications, pricing in India, and hardware capabilities:

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Direct Spec Comparison: ASUS ProArt 14 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch

Feature ASUS ProArt P14 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro Starting Price (India) Rs 3,29,990 Rs 2,39,900 (Base M6) Available Tiers Single main setup at Rs 3,29,990 Configurable up to M5 Max variants (Rs 4,99,900+) Processor & Graphics NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X (18-core CPU, 5,120-core Blackwell GPU) Apple Silicon (M6, M5 Pro, or M5 Max options) Base Memory 24GB Unified Memory 16GB Unified Memory Base Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB SSD Display 14-inch 3K Lumina Pro OLED Touchscreen 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR (Optional Nano-Texture) Screen Features 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, 1,100 nits peak 120Hz ProMotion, P3 wide colour, Extreme Dynamic Range Input Features Touchpad Force Touch Trackpad Weight ~1.48 kg ~1.6 kg–1.7 kg Battery 90Wh battery Integrated Lithium-Polymer Operating System Windows 11 Home macOS

Battery Life and Energy Efficiency

While both laptops deliver all-day endurance for general tasks, their hardware leads to very different battery experiences during heavy work:

ASUS ProArt P14: Houses a massive 90Wh battery. For web browsing, writing, and video streaming, it easily lasts 10 to 12 hours. However, when using the heavy NVIDIA graphics chip for local AI generation, complex 3D rendering, or video exports, the power draw jumps significantly—dropping battery life down to 3 to 5 hours.

Apple MacBook Pro 14: Thanks to Apple’s highly efficient custom chips, battery drain is exceptionally slow. It easily offers 16 to 18+ hours for daily tasks. Even when editing high-resolution video or exporting heavy creative projects on battery power, the MacBook Pro sips power gradually, letting you work unplugged for much longer.

Performance and Fan Noise

ASUS ProArt P14: Its 18-core CPU and 5,120-core Blackwell GPU excel at complex 3D design, heavy gaming engine work, and processing AI models directly on the laptop. When pushed to its absolute limits, its internal cooling fans will spin up to keep temperatures down.

Apple MacBook Pro 14: Built around an all-in-one chip design where the processor, graphics, and AI engine share memory instantly. It provides smooth, fast performance whether plugged into the charger or running on battery power. It also runs extremely quietly, with fans turning on only during continuous, heavy video rendering or code compiling.

Windows vs macOS: Which OS Fits You Better?

The choice of operating system comes down to how you interact with software and other devices:

1. Windows 11 Home (ASUS ProArt P14)

Touch and Custom Controls: Supports full multi-touch on its screen, and drawing styluses.

Supports full multi-touch on its screen, and drawing styluses. App Freedom: Works out-of-the-box with virtually all industrial engineering, 3D architecture (like SolidWorks or 3ds Max), and specialized PC software.

Works out-of-the-box with virtually all industrial engineering, 3D architecture (like SolidWorks or 3ds Max), and specialized PC software. AI and PC Ecosystem: The go-to platform for creators and developers who build, test, and customise local AI programs or play high-end PC games.

2. macOS (Apple MacBook Pro 14)

Seamless and Intuitive: Known for its clean layout, system stability, and minimal setup requirements out of the box.

Known for its clean layout, system stability, and minimal setup requirements out of the box. Apple Ecosystem Integration: Connects seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad. You can drag and drop files across devices using AirDrop, copy text on your phone and paste it directly on your laptop, or use an iPad as a wireless secondary display.

Connects seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad. You can drag and drop files across devices using AirDrop, copy text on your phone and paste it directly on your laptop, or use an iPad as a wireless secondary display. Creative Suite Optimisation: Highly optimized for creative applications like Apple’s Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Adobe apps, delivering fast exports with virtually no system stutters.

Displays and Special Features

ASUS ProArt P14: Features a 3K OLED touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Colors are deep and vivid, making it great for creators who prefer drawing or touching the screen directly.

Features a 3K OLED touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Colors are deep and vivid, making it great for creators who prefer drawing or touching the screen directly. Apple MacBook Pro: Offers its bright Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with true-to-life color accuracy. Buyers can also choose a matte Nano-Texture screen upgrade (extra Rs 18,000) that cuts reflections in brightly lit rooms.

Conclusion

If you want unmatched battery life, near-silent performance, and effortless integration with your iPhone or iPad, the base Apple MacBook Pro starting at Rs 2,39,900 offers the most practical value for video editors and Apple users.

If you rely on Windows-only software, want an OLED touchscreen, or need raw NVIDIA graphics power for local AI work, the ASUS ProArt P14 at Rs 3,29,990 delivers a complete workstation package out of the box.