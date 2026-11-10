Jyothy Labs has increased the buyback price of its equity shares to Rs 240 apiece from the earlier announced Rs 215 per share. The company has also reduced the maximum number of shares it plans to buy back to 61.25 lakh from 68.37 lakh shares.

The revised buyback price of Rs 240 per share represents an increase of Rs 25, or around 11.6%, from the earlier price of Rs 215 per share.

Jyothy Labs buyback: Key details

Under the revised proposal, Jyothy Labs will buy back up to 61,25,000 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. This represents up to 1.67% of the company’s total paid-up equity share capital.

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The buyback will take place at a price of Rs 240 per share, payable in cash. The company will conduct the buyback through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis.

The revised maximum buyback size works out to Rs 147 crore, based on the proposed share count and the revised buyback price.

About Jyothy Labs

Founded in 1983 by M P Ramachandran, Jyothy Labs is an Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with a presence across fabric care, home care, personal care and dishwashing segments. Its product portfolio includes brands such as Ujala, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo and Maxo. The company has a nationwide distribution network and manufactures and markets products catering to consumers’ cleaning, hygiene and personal care needs.

Jyothy Labs share price

The share price of Jyothy Labs has increased 1.42% in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 27.01% so far this year.