The rupee is poised for further gains in the near term, with currency analysts expecting it to strengthen towards 92-93.50 against the dollar, supported by easing crude oil prices, renewed foreign portfolio inflows and improving geopolitical sentiment. However, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sizeable short forward dollar position and lingering uncertainty over the West Asia conflict could limit the recovery.

The improved outlook comes after the rupee ended Samvat 2082 at a six-month high of 93.92 against the dollar on Friday, staging a sharp recovery from its record low of 96.82 touched on May 20. Despite the rebound, the domestic currency depreciated 6.8% during the Samvat year, compared with a 4.6% decline in the previous year.

Anindya Banerjee, head of currency and commodity research at Kotak Securities, expects the rupee to strengthen to 92 by March, with limited downside risks unless geopolitical tensions escalate and trigger another surge in crude oil prices.

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“The outlook for 2027 remains positive, with the currency likely to be stronger than its current levels by year-end,” he said.

Ritesh Bhansali, deputy CEO at Mecklai Financial Services, expects the rupee to strengthen towards 93.50, following which the RBI could gradually intervene to unwind its short forward dollar positions.

However, Bhansali cautioned that the appreciation could be temporary rather than the beginning of a sustained medium-term rally. Expectations of a cut in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax have improved sentiment, but further tax liberalisation would be needed to support the currency over the longer term, he said.

“Meanwhile, the RBI’s $240-billion short forward position will be a drag for the currency,” he added.

Renewed foreign investor interest in Indian equities has provided a significant boost to the rupee. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth $7.4 billion over the past 15 trading sessions, reversing months of sustained outflows. The sharp retreat in crude oil prices has also eased pressure on the currency.

The recovery marks a dramatic turnaround from the first half of Samvat 2082, when US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and the outbreak of the West Asia conflict in March sent the rupee into a tailspin. Surging oil prices and persistent foreign outflows pushed the currency to an all-time low of 96.82 on May 20, raising fears that it could breach the psychologically significant 100-per-dollar mark.

“Samvat 2082 was marked by significant volatility. The first half of the Samvat was notably weaker for the rupee, with the currency touching record lows due to US tariff-related uncertainty before paring some of its losses,” said Dilip Parmer, research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The second half saw the currency consolidate, aided by government and RBI measures to attract capital inflows. Nevertheless, the rupee remained among the five worst-performing Asian currencies, he added.

The central bank mounted an aggressive defence of the rupee during the year, beginning with a move in late March to cap banks’ net open positions at $100 million to curb arbitrage and speculative trading.

As pressure persisted, the RBI revived elements of its 2013 taper-tantrum playbook in June, announcing concessional forex swaps for overseas borrowings, support for hedging costs on foreign currency non-resident deposits and an expansion of the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for government securities.

The Centre also stepped in with tax exemptions on capital gains and interest income from government securities for eligible FPIs. Although the FCNR(B) deposit scheme attracted $133 billion, its impact on the rupee remained limited.

In early October, the RBI introduced another round of measures, including a special dollar window for state-owned oil marketing companies, tighter restrictions on forex derivatives and additional reserve requirements for banks’ foreign exchange exposures.

These interventions, together with improving global sentiment, helped the rupee rebound towards the 94-per-dollar level.

Looking ahead, analysts believe the US midterm election results have raised hopes of a de-escalation in the West Asia conflict. However, uncertainty surrounding US-Iran relations and the direction of crude oil prices remain key risks.

Parmer expects the rupee to trade in a broad range of 93-97, supported by anticipated foreign institutional inflows and stabilising global energy prices.

While the immediate outlook has brightened considerably, analysts say a sustained recovery will depend on continued capital inflows, lower oil prices and the RBI’s ability to unwind its forward dollar commitments without disrupting the currency market.