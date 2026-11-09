When tech billionaire Deepinder Goyal stepped down as CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, he said he wanted to focus on a big new idea. That idea turned out to be Temple – a Rs 85,000 head-worn band designed to track your health, heart rate, and body energy levels under a new parameters, which Temple calls entropy.

However, what was supposed to be an exciting new product release in the health tracking segment quickly turned into a heated online argument.

The main issue? A clash between a fast-moving tech startup that wants to release its product early in the market, and doctors who demand clear scientific proof before trusting any new health gadget.

Let’s explore why it flared up into a controversy.

A Rs 85,000 headband and “The Liver Doc”

Deepinder Goyal and his new startup have so far explained that Temple (the product) is a small device you wear on your forehead using medical-grade tape. It claims to track health markers like heart rate variability and body heat directly from the blood vessels in your head. For weeks, he built up the hype on social media, with many of his followers eager to see what this new tracker brings to the table.

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The trouble, however, started as soon as pre-orders opened. Popular doctors on X (formerly Twitter), led by liver specialist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips (known online as ‘The Liver Doc’), publicly questioned whether the science behind the headband actually works.

What doctors are saying What Goyal and Temple say Scientific Proof There are no published, peer-reviewed scientific studies showing the device works. Research papers are coming soon. Other big health bands like WHOOP launched before publishing studies too. Brain vs. Skin Signals Sensors on the skin cannot measure blood flow inside the brain accurately. The main goal isn’t reading the brain, but tracking overall body fitness and energy. Is it a Medical Device? It sounds like an unproven medical gadget selling for a very high price. It is strictly a “fitness and AI” device, NOT a medical tool to treat illnesses. High Price Tag Rs 85,000 is way too expensive for something that hasn’t been clinically proven. It is built for a global audience; India will make up less than 1% of total sales.

The escalation

As criticism grew, Goyal posted a strong 7-point message on X addressed to “Dear Concerned Indian Doctors.” Pushing back against people calling the device a scam, Goyal defended his intentions:

“This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations… I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple,” he wrote.

Dear Concerned Indian Doctors,



I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points

to make:



1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day,… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026

Goyal shared that $30 million had already been spent developing Temple, including $20 million out of his own pocket. He also pointed to a 14-day, no-questions-asked refund policy as proof of good faith. He argued that doctor-influencers were ignoring the team’s initial data just to get attention and views on social media.

Doctors hit back quickly, stating that spending millions of dollars and offering easy refunds still doesn’t take the place of real medical testing.

The apology and backtracking

Realizing the argument was hurting the company’s image, Goyal softened his tone within two days:

An apology to doctors: Goyal posted a follow-up saying he was wrong to group all doctors together. He clarified that his frustration was only with a few social media influencers, adding that his own brother is a practicing doctor.

Not built just for India: Addressing complaints about the Rs 85,000 price tag, Goyal explained that Temple is aimed at international buyers. He asked people in India not to buy it out of “startup patriotism,” but to judge it purely on its tech features.

No medical claims: Goyal reminded people that Temple is not built to diagnose or cure diseases. It should be treated as an everyday fitness tracker, not hospital equipment.

Hello everyone. Happy Diwali!



Thank you for your criticism, your support and your time over the last two days. Gives me much needed clarity on what we need to explain better:



1. ⁠Temple is not made for India. It’s made for the world. Please check pricing. We don’t expect… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 8, 2026

The big picture: Tech vs medical caution

The Temple controversy highlights a fundamental debate happening in health technology today:

The tech approach: Tech companies like to launch products fast, gather real-world data from users, and update their software over time.

The medical approach: When a product is worn on your body and tracks health signals, people naturally treat it like a medical device. Doctors argue that without proper scientific testing up front, high-tech health gadgets can easily confuse or mislead buyers.

The Temple project moves ahead and Goyal prepares to launch more features for the gadget. Whether Temple turns out to be a major health innovation or a costly misstep will depend on the scientific studies his team releases in the coming months.