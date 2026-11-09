Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a ‘significant’ order worth Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for the design and construction of part of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project.

The order has been awarded to L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical. The project involves the construction of a 15.1-km elevated metro viaduct connecting Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and Depot Station to Boraki.

L&T to construct 10 elevated stations

The scope of work includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, along with their architectural finishes. L&T will also undertake part of the project’s design and construction work.

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The project is expected to improve connectivity across Noida and make daily commuting easier for passengers. It will also support the city’s expanding urban infrastructure and growing transportation needs.

Noida Metro Aqua Line extension timeline

L&T is expected to complete the project within 36 months.

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The extension is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and improve access to key residential and commercial areas across Noida.

L&T Q2FY2Y7 highlights- Rs 1.48 trillion order inflow

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) recorded its highest-ever quarterly order inflow of Rs 1.48 trillion in Q2FY27, registering a 28% year-on-year increase for the quarter ended 30th September 2026.

The company attributed the growth to the receipt of ultra-mega and mega orders across its offshore and onshore hydrocarbons businesses, as well as its CarbonLite business within the Energy Conventional segment.

L&T Q2FY2Y7 highlights- Order book rises 28% to Rs 8.54 trillion

L&T’s consolidated order book, including the Realty segment, stood at Rs 8.54 trillion as of September 2026, marking a 28% increase compared with September 2025.

Infrastructure and Utilities accounted for the largest share of the order book at 42%, followed by Energy Conventional at 34% and Energy Green at 17%. Manufacturing and Products contributed 5%, while Realty accounted for the remaining 2%.

In terms of geographical distribution, international orders accounted for 54% of L&T’s total order book, while domestic orders made up 46%.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. With a strong impetus towards AI & technology, customer–focussed approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.