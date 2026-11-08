The Eighth Central Pay Commission (EPC) is a year old. The resolution formally constituting the EPC was notified on November 3, 2025. The potential beneficiaries from its recommendations will have a short sigh of relief. They are getting closer to the new 3Ps (pay, perks, and pension).

However, the EPC itself seems to be in no hurry. It is still in the stage of consultations, as can be seen from its programmes on its official website. In any case, it has six more months to complete the official 18 months given to study and report.

True to its task, the EPC has not given even a vague hint of its thoughts. Yet the media, particularly online, are full of narratives on the likely benefits from the EPC. These reports based on precedents, stakeholder submissions, and speculation anticipate several major changes to the structure and size of the emoluments.

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The expected fitment factor, the most important indicator of the base magnitude of the award, varies widely between 1.9 to 4.8. The conservative analysts, based on previous pay commission awards (particularly the 6th and 7th), expect the fitment factor to be in the range of 1.9 to 2.7. Many official representations, however, are more optimistic and expect the factor to be between 3.5 and 4.8. And they have many explanations for seeking such hikes, much beyond what past commissions recommended.

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The Aykroyd Formula, a 1957 methodology to calculate minimum wage as basic living expenses, to take into account the modern consumption basket adopted by the last pay commissions needs a thorough revision. The old consumption basket consisting of food, clothing, housing, etc. is passé. We are now in the age of the AI and other pathbreaking technological changes. Moreover, in tune with the socially beneficial elder care legislations, family size is sought to be increased from three to five in reckoning household expenses.

Employees also expect many other monetary changes (doubling of annual increment from 3% to 6%, allowance optimisation, etc.). Some unions and pensioner bodies have made radical proposals like merging the employee pay levels to bring it down from the current 18 to 7 to enable better standardisation of pay scales.

In short, the expectations, demands, and explanations are many. However, the history of seven pay commission awards and their final implementation make serious observers cautiously optimistic. They have only tempered expectations. A regulatory board reportedly sought a 450% increase in total emoluments from the 7th CPC, but got just about 15%. This could be an outlier, since the total number of full-time members in all the regulatory bodies together comes to only a few hundred (mainly retired officials), and therefore it is not an influential group before the pay commissions. Their fixed-amount emolument structure is also different from the standard pay scales, increments, etc. of civil/defence services.

The standard approach of past pay commissions was to merge dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay and add a “bonus” in order to balance the rising standards of living. That “bonus” is the real immediate addition to the pay, which has been 20 to 30% except in case of the 6th Pay Commission that provided about 45% overall increase. By such reckoning, a simple estimate would give a fitment factor of 1.9 to 2.0 based on the assumption that the two instalments (due from July 1, 2026, and from January 1, 2027) of DA of about 3% each will get merged.

There will be thousands of submissions and representations before the EPC too. The chairperson and members might be briefed, in full or in capsules depending on the source of submission. (The power hierarchy in Indian civil services is well known). In the last stage, the commission will attentively listen to/read the presentations/notes by the finance ministry. They will reiterate one of the major terms of references (ToRs): “To make recommendations … keeping in view … the economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence; the need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures”. Wishes are horses, but the final test is fiscal capacity and how much more the government is willing to pay its employees and pensioners.

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The EPC will find its task difficult in aligning the complex pension schemes, as well as possibly revisiting the one rank-one pension structure for retired defence personnel. The fact that the recommended pay structure has to factor in the long-term fiscal implications of these pension schemes will make the EPC’s balancing task more difficult.

Despite some difficult choices for the EPC, many—including this author (a beneficiary of the old pension scheme)—are hopeful of a contemporary report. That it will find a magic formula in balancing its tasks and arriving at a pay and pension structure plus other recommendations for modernising the personnel managing our country.

If the EPC takes the ToRs “to work out an emolument structure conducive to attracting talent to government service, promoting efficiency, accountability and responsibility in the work culture” seriously, it has the ability to come out with meaningful and practical recommendations.

The government’s fiscal position is positive and dynamic. The economy is growing fast. Taxes are buoyant. Disinvestment is successful. The accumulated DA component in the last 10 years is only 60+% because of generally low inflation, unlike the preceding decades.

Hope is not restricted to the monetary part of the award. A decennial commission, only for revision of pay and allowances, is wasting an opportunity for major governance reforms—the only area that is not meaningfully touched for decades. One hopes the EPC would make innovative recommendations for enhancing state capacity for effective governance. India needs it more than ever.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.