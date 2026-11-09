Ramayana: Part 1 has entered its fifth day at the box office with strong advance bookings. After collecting ₹238.85 crore net in India during its opening four days, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is now heading towards what could be its biggest single-day collection.

Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama has already come close to the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. Its performance on Monday, November 9, the day after Diwali, could give its box office run another major boost.

Ramayana Day 5 box office collection: ₹14.91 crore net (early estimate)

The film had collected ₹14.91 crore net in India by the time of the first live update on Monday. The number should not be compared with Sunday’s full-day collection of ₹56.15 crore. Monday’s final figure is expected to change as more shows take place and live estimates are updated.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ramayana Box Office Day 4: Ranbir starrer inches towards Rs 200 crore on Diwali

For instance, Sacnilk’s live estimate for Day 4 stood at ₹30.17 crore on Sunday afternoon. The film eventually ended the day with ₹56.15 crore net in India.

Ramayana advance booking: Monday sales beat opening day

The advance booking numbers suggest that Ramayana could have a much bigger Monday than its opening day.

According to Sacnilk, the film had sold tickets worth ₹59.51 crore gross for Monday by 6 am. Around 15.99 lakh tickets had been sold across 25,300 shows, with overall occupancy at 28%.

This is higher than the film’s opening-day advance booking of ₹50.08 crore.

Maharashtra recorded the highest advance sales at ₹10.52 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹8.64 crore and Delhi at ₹8.36 crore.

The Hindi version accounted for ₹47.41 crore of Monday’s advance booking, making up around 80% of the total.

However, Maharashtra, which contributed 18% of the advance sales, recorded an occupancy rate of 24%. This was lower than the national average of 28%.

Chennai had the highest number of housefull shows, with 79 out of 289 shows across India.

Sacnilk expects the film’s India gross for Monday to cross ₹100 crore. Its opening-day India gross stood at ₹77.50 crore, around 1.55 times its final advance booking collection, including block seats. The tracker expects spot bookings to be stronger on Monday because of the festive holiday compared with the Thursday release.

Ramayana box office collection: First four days in India

The film opened with ₹64.85 crore net in India on Thursday, November 5. Its collection dropped on Friday before rising sharply on Saturday, when it recorded its highest single-day collection so far.

On Sunday, the film earned ₹56.15 crore net from 21,770 shows. The Hindi version contributed ₹36.75 crore to Sunday’s collection.

Here is a look at its first four days at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk:

Day India net India gross Change Occupancy Day 1 (Thursday, November 5) ₹64.85 Cr ₹77.50 Cr – 36.0% Day 2 (Friday, November 6) ₹48.05 Cr ₹57.30 Cr -25.9% 28.9% Day 3 (Saturday, November 7) ₹69.80 Cr ₹83.45 Cr +45.3% 41.3% Day 4 (Sunday, November 8) ₹56.15 Cr ₹66.95 Cr -19.6% 38.0% Total ₹238.85 Cr ₹285.20 Cr

Hindi version contributes over 72% of India’s collection

The Hindi version has been the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic box office collection.

According to Sacnilk, it has earned ₹172.75 crore net in its first four days, accounting for 72.3% of the total India collection. Among the dubbed versions, Kannada is ahead of Telugu, while Tamil and Malayalam have also contributed to the film’s earnings.

Here is the language-wise breakdown:

Language India net (4 days) Share Hindi ₹172.75 Cr 72.3% Kannada ₹25.95 Cr 10.9% Telugu ₹23.00 Cr 9.6% Tamil ₹9.75 Cr 4.1% Malayalam ₹7.40 Cr 3.1%

Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Near ₹500 crore

Ramayana: Part 1 is also putting up strong numbers overseas.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection stood at ₹499.20 crore after its first four days. This includes ₹285.20 crore from India and ₹214 crore from overseas markets.

International markets added around ₹45 crore on Sunday alone, showing that the film is continuing to attract audiences outside India.

Here is the market-wise collection over the first two days:

Market Collection North America $5.5 million United Kingdom $1.185 million Australia $0.8 million Middle East (combined) Around $1 million

In the US, the film collected $2.8 million on its opening day. This was the second-biggest opening for a Bollywood film in the territory, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which earned $2.91 million.

In the UK, its first-day collection of £440,000 set a record for a Bollywood film opening. North America added another $2.28 million on Day 2.

According to a report citing Deadline, the Sony-distributed film, released in North America under the title Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, collected $12.1 million over its first four days in the region. It earned $8.6 million over the three-day weekend.

Can Ramayana cross ₹300 crore in India on Monday?

One of the biggest targets for Ramayana on Monday is to cross ₹300 crore in India net collections.

For that, the film needs another ₹61.15 crore, which is slightly below its opening-day collection of ₹64.85 crore. The Hindi version also has a major milestone within reach. It needs around ₹27.25 crore net to cross ₹200 crore.

However, the bigger challenge will come after the festive holiday period ends. The film will have to maintain its audience numbers on regular weekdays, when it will no longer benefit from the Diwali holiday.