Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has started its first Sunday on a strong note. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has collected ₹11 crore net in India so far on Day 4, according to Sacnilk’s live tracker, updated at 10:03 AM IST.

These are early figures and include collections from the morning shows only. The film still has its afternoon, evening and night shows left, which could push its Sunday earnings much higher.

After collecting ₹182.70 crore net in its first three days, the film is now moving closer to the ₹200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Ramayana Day 4 box office collection so far

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned ₹11 crore net in India on Sunday so far. The collection is expected to rise as more shows take place throughout the day.

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Advance bookings have also been strong. The film has recorded ₹39.10 crore gross in advance ticket sales for Sunday. After excluding blocked seats, the figure stands at ₹33.73 crore. Around 12.02 lakh tickets have been sold across 23,061 shows.

With Sunday’s early collection added to its first three days’ earnings, the film’s India net collection has reached around ₹193.70 crore. It had earned ₹182.70 crore net by the end of Saturday.

Ramayana day-wise box office collection

Ramayana opened with ₹64.85 crore net in India on Thursday. However, its collection dropped to ₹48.05 crore on Friday, marking a fall of around 26% compared to its opening day.

The film recovered on Saturday, earning ₹69.80 crore net. This was a 45.3% jump from Friday and its biggest single-day collection so far.

After three days, the film had collected ₹182.70 crore net and ₹218.25 crore gross in India. Saturday also saw the film running across 23,696 shows, with an overall theatre occupancy of 41.3%. Its gross collection for the day stood at ₹83.45 crore.

Hindi version leads, southern languages add to earnings

The Hindi version continues to bring in the largest share of the film’s box office collection. On Saturday, it earned ₹53 crore net from 19,927 shows, taking its total Hindi collection over three days to ₹136 crore.

The southern language versions have also contributed to the film’s earnings. The Kannada version collected ₹6.30 crore on Day 3, while Telugu brought in ₹6 crore. The Tamil version earned ₹2.50 crore, followed by Malayalam with ₹2 crore.

Bengaluru tops Ramayana Sunday advance bookings

Bengaluru is leading the city-wise advance booking figures for Sunday, with ₹6.52 crore gross in ticket sales. Mumbai follows with ₹4.03 crore, while Hyderabad has recorded ₹2.55 crore.

Chennai has collected ₹1.33 crore through advance bookings, followed by Kolkata at ₹1.19 crore and Pune at ₹1.02 crore. Ahmedabad has also contributed ₹94.76 lakh.

Hindi is leading the language-wise advance booking figures, accounting for ₹25.15 crore, or 66% of Sunday’s total advance gross.

Kannada has contributed ₹4.38 crore, while Telugu has brought in ₹4.19 crore. Tamil and Malayalam have recorded ₹2.47 crore and ₹2.01 crore, respectively.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. According to Sacnilk’s estimates, Ramayana collected ₹60 crore gross overseas on Saturday, taking its total international collection to ₹157.25 crore.

Adding this to its India gross of ₹218.25 crore, the film’s worldwide box office collection stood at ₹375.50 crore after its first three days.

Can Ramayana maintain its box office run after Diwali?

The Diwali weekend has given Ramayana a strong start, with the film drawing audiences across Hindi and southern language versions. However, Monday will be an important day for the film as the holiday weekend comes to an end.

Its weekday collections will show whether it can continue to attract audiences at the same pace or see a drop after the festive period. The first week’s performance will give a better idea of how far the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer can go at the box office.