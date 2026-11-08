Diwali, the festival of lights, is traditionally associated with prosperity and renewal. Yet, beneath the festive glow lies an environmental contradiction: a celebration of prosperity that generates mountains of waste. Today, the meaning of renewal has become entangled with consumption. The result is polluted air, overflowing bins, discarded decorations and objects that still have years of useful life left in them.

Just to give you a scale of festive waste, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the governing civic body of Mumbai, reportedly recorded more than 3,000 metric tonne of additional garbage during the festive week last year. Daily waste generation rose from an average of approximately 6,900 tonne to around 7,300 tonne, with 7,799 tonne recorded on October 20, 2025. In Pune, between October 17 and 24, 2025, the Pune Municipal Corporation collected 18,591 tonne of waste, comprising approximately 12,157 tonne of dry waste and 6,343 tonne of wet waste.

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Daily collections rose to 2,700-2,900 tonne, compared with a usual total of around 2,300 tonne. Packaging, paper, plastic wrappers and leftover food contributed to the increase, as per reports. Similarly, during October 17-23 last year, the Nashik Municipal Corporation collected an additional 1,250 tonne of garbage. Daily collection increased from around 723 tonne to approximately 928 tonne, prompting the deployment of hundreds of garbage vans.

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In Surat, municipal officials reported that waste generation increased during the three days of Diwali celebrations, with approximately 600 tonne collected daily. Although collection figures do not always distinguish Diwali waste from ordinary daily rubbish, reports from several Indian cities demonstrate the additional burden placed on civic infrastructure. India does not have a single, comprehensive national estimate of waste generated specifically during Diwali, so municipal collection figures provide the closest indication of its scale.

What a waste!

Intensive household cleaning and redecorating often lead to the disposal of usable furniture, clothes, furnishings and household objects. “Purchases of new decorations, electronics, gifts and festive clothing increase demand for raw materials, energy, transportation and packaging,” says a spokesperson for Chinta, an environmental research and action group.

Gifting is another significant source of waste. “Boxes of sweets, dry fruits and corporate hampers often come wrapped in layers of cardboard, plastic trays, cellophane, ribbons and branded bags. Much of this packaging is discarded immediately after the gift is opened. Decorations also contribute to the problem. Plastic flowers, synthetic torans, metallic streamers, rangoli materials and inexpensive decorative lights may be used for only a few days. Products combining plastic, foil, adhesives and other materials can be difficult to recycle,” the spokesperson adds. “Over the past five years, our Diwali collection drives have helped keep more than 98,000 kg of plastic out of landfills. Imagine the difference we could make if every household started separating its waste at home. So much more waste could be recycled instead of being dumped or burned,” says Kinjal Kansabanik, assistant marketing manager, ReCircle, a waste management and recycling service.

Bye-buy shopping

Festive shopping is reinforced by advertising, social expectations and the belief that purchasing something new is auspicious. New clothes, curtains, bedsheets, cushion covers, kitchenware, appliances and decorative objects often become part of the annual Diwali checklist, even when existing possessions remain perfectly functional. “Textiles illustrate this pattern particularly well. An outfit that is no longer fashionable is not necessarily worn out. Old saris can become festive drapes, dupattas can be transformed into table runners, and garments can be altered, repaired, exchanged or donated. Curtains and cushion covers can be refreshed rather than replaced,” says Priyanka Khanna, innovation director at Fashion for Good, a sustainable fashion innovation platform.

“Similarly, working lamps can be repainted, existing ornaments rearranged and decorative lights repaired where safe. Crockery can be borrowed for large gatherings instead of purchasing disposable plates or replacing perfectly usable dinnerware,” says a consultant with My Waste Solutions, a solid waste management consultancy firm. According to the spokesperson, sculptures of gods and goddesses, posters, rangoli powders, string lights and other items can be easily reused for many years after they are purchased. Businesses can reduce waste by choosing practical gifts with minimal packaging rather than distributing large hampers containing items employees may never use.

Help at hand

Several non-profit organisations are now involved in collecting waste materials for recycling. For example, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducts waste collection drives post-Diwali. Collection spots are set up in specific areas where residents can come to segregate and dispose of their Diwali waste for recycling. The Delhi government’s Chalo Yamuna Abhiyan, announced in October, also encourages citizens to prevent plastic and religious offerings from polluting the river. This year, the MCD is also launching a collection drive for diyas and old idols of gods and goddesses to transfer to waste to energy (WTE) plants for recycling.

Similarly, the Waste Pickers’ Welfare Foundation based in Delhi works with ragpicker communities to collect and sort dry waste generated during Diwali. The list goes on. ScrapUncle, a doorstep scrap-collection service based in Delhi-NCR for recyclable household materials, may be useful for disposing of packaging material, metal and plastic waste accumulated during festive shopping and gifting. They can be called for a pickup from a number of locations in the national capital. Phool, a social enterprise based in Kanpur, transforms discarded flowers into products such as incense and other festive items, offering a model for upcycling floral waste. Saahas Zero Waste provides integrated waste-management services and supports decentralised dry-waste recovery systems in over 50 Indian cities across 17 states. Goonj’s annual Khushiyon ka Recycle initiative for pre-Diwali can be used for your old blankets, clothes, materials, utensils, stationary or even household items.

WWF India has launched ‘Green Diwali’ for 2026. As part of the campaign, citizens are encouraged to take the ‘Green Diwali Pledge’ to avoid firecrackers, encourage family and neighbours to do the same, use diyas and energy-efficient lights, avoid single-use plastic, segregate waste and choose local products. Educational institutions are encouraged to organise pledge drives during assemblies, classes, rallies and community meetings. By embracing the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle, households, businesses and governments can ensure that the festival leaves behind cherished memories rather than an unnecessary environmental burden.