Regret making an account on Sarahah due to cyber bullying? How to delete and remove account forever

If you have been active on social media, especially Facebook recently, you could not have escaped the current sensation called Sarahah. A messaging app unlike any other, it enables users to share messages with others, anonymously. The app says it is all about ‘honesty’ and ‘constructive’ criticism, but we all know that anonymity on the internet quickly descends into trolling and is often far from ‘constructive’. In fact, the app has been criticised for paving the way for cyber bullying. So, at a time when social media giants like Twitter are battling the issue, there is an app which actually provides anonymity to trolls. Sarahah even lets users share the messages on their Facebook, Twitter or other accounts, but the catch is you do not know who sent these messages. At best you can delete the message, mark it as a ‘favourite’ if it is something nice, or block the user and report the message. It is not clear what the reporting does on Sarahah.

There is no reply option as such, and the only thing that it does is share the particular message on Facebook and other social networks. If your Newsfeed is filled with people sharing those messages in that annoying minty green background, blame that button. But if you have noticed the app does not seem to have an option for deleting your profile. Frankly, this is a big miss from the developers. Even if Sarahah app was not about anonymous messages, still users need to be given an option to deactivate or shut down their accounts. Given the messages are anonymous there is no one to be held accountable too. However, there is a way of removing the account.



You will have to go for the desktop login to Sarahah website. Check into your account and click on settings. In the settings section, you will see options on the left-hand side. After the tabs which read as ‘Personal Information’ and ‘Password’, you will find the option to Remove Account. Just click on Remove Account.



Sarahah will remind users that if they remove the account, this can’t be undone. However, we do not know if all the messages will be lost as well, but probably since the action is final, it should delete all those messages. So, hit at YES, if you are annoyed with Sarahah app by now.