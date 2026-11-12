Bharti Enterprises has completed 50 years. Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, in an interview with Rishi Raj & Ojasvi Gupta, reflects on the transformation of India’s telecom sector, the group’s ambitions beyond telecom, the opportunities in AI and digital infrastructure, and why professional management will remain central to its future. Excerpts:

Q. Bharti completes 50 years at a time when India’s digital economy has undergone a remarkable transformation. How do you look at the evolution of the telecom sector and its contribution to the country?

A. We now have strong digital players. We would not have been able to serve the country without them. Look at the number of daily transactions taking place on UPI alone, and add to that net banking, health records, DBT transfers and everyday payments. You begin to understand the scale of digital activity taking place on mobile phones.

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The growth of video services and connectivity for enterprise businesses has also been remarkable. Without healthy telecom operators, India would have suffered. There are several highly advanced European countries that are struggling because of this. Look at France, for instance. You step outside and often struggle to find network coverage. Here in India, for Rs 200, Rs 250 or Rs 300, consumers expect connectivity even in the second basement of a building. That is quite remarkable.

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Q. The industry has witnessed several disruptions over the past two decades, particularly the shift from voice to data and the entry of Jio. What were the defining lessons from these phases?

A. The lesson lies in why we were able to stay the course while many other large foreign and Indian companies could not. If I had to identify one reason, it would be that I had the right people. Team Airtel was not stressed. They were out there in the marketplace and fought very hard.

There was a period when we were number one for nearly 20 years, only to suddenly find ourselves relegated to number three as Vodafone Idea emerged and Jio introduced free services. But the team did not lose its determination. They fought their way back.

Jio created considerable momentum and accelerated investments by other players. But we had launched 4G in Kolkata many years earlier and were gradually building our network. By the time Jio launched in 2016, we had 4G coverage across the country. We could foresee what was coming, partly because of developments in technology globally. Several other operators failed to anticipate the transition. So, Jio acted as a catalyst, but I would not place Airtel behind anyone in terms of its contribution to the transition from voice to data.

Q. The telecom industry has consolidated into a three-private-player market. The major competition is between Airtel and Jio. The latter has higher subscribers but you are ahead on several other parameters. How do you see the competitive dynamics evolving?

A. If you analyse the numbers more closely, in my view, Jio’s mobile Arpu and ours are almost at the same level. If you look at the packages they offer and calculate the total value, the numbers become quite comparable. We have a higher proportion of postpaid customers and more high-end users. Our brand is much more attractive to premium customers. Airtel appeals to higher-end customers, and our service levels and technology offerings are highly appreciated by consumers.

Q. What is your vision for Airtel over the next 50 years? You have spoken about making it a much larger global company.

A. There are clearly two parts to this vision. The first is Airtel. It should become a very strong global company, which it already is, and expand into more markets. We should aspire to reach a billion customers. We currently have 600 million customers. Over the next 10-15 years, we should aim to add as many customers as possible.

Africa presents a significant opportunity. India is also still growing and has considerable room for expansion. We should be able to add a couple of hundred million more customers in India, and a similar number in Africa, if not more. We will also look at other markets. We continue to evaluate opportunities from time to time.

Beyond that, there are opportunities in home broadband and enterprise businesses, first in India and subsequently in Africa. These businesses have already expanded into Africa and begun rolling out services. Then, of course, we have our large tower business. Indus Towers has also expanded into Africa.

Q. AI, data centres and sovereign cloud are emerging as major investment opportunities. Where does Bharti see its next big growth engine?

A. Every country is now talking about data sovereignty. India, in particular, is bound to focus heavily on this. There is no reason why Indian customers’ data should have to be processed outside the country. Everything should be hosted locally, whether it involves banking, manufacturing, government infrastructure or the country’s critical and secure infrastructure.

Airtel will play a significant role in this space. We are preparing ourselves for it. We are building AI data centres for Google, Microsoft and Amazon. We will be among the major players in the AI data centre space. We will eventually enter the compute business as well. This is the second major vertical, where billions of dollars will be invested.

You cannot compete directly with global hyperscalers. They have unlimited financial resources and advanced technology systems. But I am not sure whether the sovereignty requirements of Indian customers can be fully met by foreign players. There will be global hyperscalers as well as a few Indian players. Both models will coexist.

Airtel is already a MeitY-certified sovereign cloud provider. We have 40-50 customers on board, including some major banks. Our focus is on the domestic sovereign business. India needs a major domestic player operating in this space.

Q. Financial services is another area you are betting on. What makes this an attractive opportunity, particularly after Bharti’s earlier experience in insurance?

A. Financial services is another area we are very excited about. We just listed Airtel Money Africa in London. It is a FTSE 100 company with a valuation of $7 billion. Business is very strong in Africa. Airtel Payments Bank is already doing very well here. Now, Airtel Money, which we have added, will be the new vertical where lending will start. We have started lending already. The work is under way. In two to three years, this should become a very strong business vertical as well.

Q. In 2007, you had articulated an ambitious vision of building a diversified conglomerate spanning telecom, retail, food, insurance and financial services. That vision did not quite materialise as planned. What held it back?

A. It did not happen as planned. The reasons are quite obvious. We never had breathing space in telecom. Our focus and investments were concentrated here. There were major challenges most of the time. We could not risk taking our attention away from telecom and focusing on other businesses.

We tried our hand at insurance with AXA and eventually sold our general insurance business to Walmart. We did reasonably well. Now, in life insurance, we are bringing in Prudential, and they will drive the business. So, you are right, we could have built a large insurance company or a major retail business with Walmart. But we had our own challenges and had to focus on protecting and strengthening our position. If the environment in telecom had been more stable, we could have created two or three other companies. Real estate, however, has emerged as a strong vertical within the group. It may not be very big, but it is a strong one.

Q. So, is the diversification strategy now more focused on businesses that are aligned with Airtel’s core capabilities, rather than building an unrelated conglomerate?

A. Airtel is, if you call it one company or multiple companies, within Airtel. That is all aligned with Airtel. But we also have businesses outside. We have real estate and hospitality internationally. My daughter and son-in-law run hundreds of hotels. We have our investment in BT. We have just invested in Haier and taken a strategic step there. Some more investments could be coming.

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Some of the next generation are building their own businesses. The food business is being run by one of my nephews. One technology fund is being run by my son. So there are other things happening. But Airtel takes the main attention. This is the centrepiece.

Q. Satellite communications is emerging as another dimension of connectivity. Could it eventually challenge terrestrial telecom networks?

A. For now, it is a complementary service. If you do not have terrestrial radio coverage, say, in the Himalayas or a forest, you can connect to a satellite if you have a compatible phone. In Africa, we have already launched these services in Uganda and Zambia. The technology works, but we are seeing very limited usage because people will use it primarily when they are outside terrestrial network coverage.

Otherwise, if you already have an excellent 5G network, why would you need it? The cost of satellite connectivity is also considerably higher.

The economics are very different. In some markets, Arpu is $50-60, which makes the economics somewhat viable. Here, where Arpu is just $2.5-3, the economics are very different. That is why Starlink has started working with us to distribute its products.

Q. India is making a major push towards semiconductors, AI and indigenous technology capabilities. What will it take for the country to emerge as a significant technology producer rather than just a services hub?

A. The nature of warfare and security is changing. Future conflicts will increasingly involve space technologies, drones, artificial intelligence, intelligence capabilities and cybersecurity. Technology will play a central role.

The US and China are the two major players in these areas. India has no choice but to emerge as a significant player as well. That is why the government’s push towards domestic manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors and passive and active components is important.

It will take time. China began building its capabilities in these areas around 2006-07, and India will also need sustained investment over the next 10-15 years. This has to remain a focus area and receive support from all sides.

India has done very well on the services side. But the environment for developing products here was not as supportive 20-25 years ago. That is changing. There is government support through production-linked incentives, grants and greater engagement with the technology industry. We will see more people and new ideas emerging. Products do not necessarily mean hardware. Cybersecurity, maps, search engines and AI-based algorithms are also products. I believe the country is finally moving towards becoming a product nation.

Q. How do you assess the broader entrepreneurial and investment environment in India today?

A. It is fantastic. Today’s environment is very different. An entrepreneur can now dream of building something and secure funding for it. You have an idea, you get the money, and you have an opportunity to execute it. The government is very supportive of start-ups. They receive special attention and tax exemptions. Foreign capital is also readily available.

India’s entrepreneurial energy is being channelled through the start-up ecosystem. It is not limited to technology. We have start-ups emerging in pharmaceuticals, delivery services and several other sectors. Look at the remarkable work Blinkit and others have done. They have created a real business around delivering millions of orders. This culture is extremely important for the country and must be encouraged and nurtured.

Q. The Tata Group is currently facing questions around succession, ownership and the relationship between professional management and its controlling shareholders. How do you view this debate?

A. It is very difficult for me to give advice to that group. It is a group that inspires everyone in the country. It has inspired me as well. It is an organisation that has served the nation. Its ancestors and forefathers built Tata in a very distinctive way. I am greatly inspired by that model. It is a trusteeship model.

That is what I believe in. It is not an ownership model driven by shareholders. It is a model based on trusteeship. You are here to do good for the country, and your canvas is business. Through business, you contribute to the country. That is also what I believe Bharti Enterprises stands for.

Even when I had major disagreements with Ratan Tata, I would tell him that I model myself on Tata. I have always believed that Bharti should combine the values and character of Tata with the speed of Reliance.

Tata was traditionally not known for moving quickly. It used to move slowly, although that has changed now. Tata is a very good model. As for how the current impasse, there has been a change on one side, and therefore it is natural that there will be some time required for adjustment and realignment. My own view is that things will settle down.

Q. How do you see the next generation taking forward the businesses you have built? How do you ensure that Bharti remains professionally managed?

A. I think we have a different model from others in India. Our model has been more inspired by the Western approach. Founders, founder families and shareholders combine their strengths with professional management. In most of these organisations, professionals take precedence. They are empowered and given considerable freedom to do what they need to do.

The family, founder or shareholders, along with the board, act as custodians, trustees and stewards. That is how I see the model evolving. The next generation is building its own businesses. In those businesses, they are the founders and drive the operations themselves. In the legacy businesses that they will inherit from me or the first generation, they must act as responsible custodians.

I think they are well-educated and well-trained. They have experienced their own highs and lows, failures and successes. They are responsible shareholders with strong values who can provide stewardship to professional managers.

Q. You have already stepped back from some responsibilities in Africa, with your son Shravan taking on a larger role. Will this transition change the character of Airtel?

A. In Africa, for example, Gopal Vittal is the professional chairman, while Shravan is the deputy chairman. In a few years, Shravan will chair the board. But that responsibility is about being the chairman of the board and acting as a steward. Professionals will always take precedence.

Airtel will always retain the character it has today. That is not going to change. I will eventually be replaced by a shareholder or a group of shareholders. I do not know exactly how that will work out, but the underlying structure will remain the same. Professionalism will not be compromised.

Shareholders need a very strong, committed management team. Management, in turn, needs a good steward. In moments of crisis, professionals need an anchored shareholder. That is when the shareholder’s role becomes particularly important.

I raised $18 billion when the entire organisation was under tremendous pressure. It looked as though the company could collapse between 2016 and 2019. During those 34 months, I raised $18 billion simply to ensure our survival. The credibility I enjoyed in global markets helped us secure the funding. That is why I believe the professional structure and the entire Airtel ecosystem should never be compromised. And it will not be compromised.

Q. What is the one lesson from your 50-year entrepreneurial journey that you would want the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs to take away?

A. India offers enormous opportunities. If you are entrepreneurial and bold, this is an excellent time to build a business. The political leadership is committed to supporting entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem. Ideas are getting funded, and there is an environment in which entrepreneurs can build and grow.

My advice would be simple: go out and build something for the country. When you create something for a country of India’s size and serve such a large market, you will surely create something successful for yourself.