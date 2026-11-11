Indian Railways has commissioned a 15.121-km double-line section between Nandyal and Gazulappali in Andhra Pradesh, a development likely to enhance train operations and boost connectivity for passengers and freight movement. The additional track is aimed at easing congestion and raising capacity along an important railway corridor.

As per The Indian Express report, the newly commissioned section is part of the 401-km Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project under South Coast Railway. The development is likely to support smoother railway operations and boost connectivity towards Visakhapatnam, Kolkata and other eastern parts of the country.

New railway section sanctioned 100 kmph operations

The Nandyal-Gazulapalli section has received authorisation for train operations at a maximum permissible speed of 100 kmph. A senior South Coast Railway official stated to the Indian Express that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) examined the section and awarded speed authorisation on November 3, 2026.

Advertisement

The additional railway line is likely to help reduce operational bottlenecks by providing more flexibility in handling passenger and freight trains. For commuters, this could contribute to smoother train movement along the corridor. However, the 100-kmph authorisation does not mean all trains will run at that speed or that journey times will change immediately decrease.

New platforms, bridges and passenger facilities

The doubling work includes several infrastructure additions designed to enhance railway operations and passenger convenience. As per The Indian Express, six loop lines and three high-level platforms have been constructed along the section.

The project also comprises 18 bridges, one major and 17 minor bridges. New station buildings have also been constructed at Gazulapalli and Nandipalli.

A foot overbridge has also been built to facilitate movement between platforms, whereas Nandipalli has received a dedicated platform for loading and unloading goods. These facilities are likely to support train handling, freight operations and passenger movement.

Part of Rs 4,306-crore railway project

The newly commissioned sections form part of the larger 401-km Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project, which was approved during the FY 2016-17. As per The Indian Express, the project was at an early stage and was estimated at Rs 3,887 crore, with its cost subsequently updated to approximately Rs 4,306 crore.

ALSO READ Rail connectivity in Andhra Pradesh gets boost with new Machilipatnam-Kurnool City train



The project intends to boost railway connectivity between Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region, coastal areas and other parts of the national railway network.

Andhra Pradesh railway projects get Rs 10, 134 crore allocation

The commissioning comes amid wider railway infrastructure development across Andhra Pradesh.

As per the official PIB release issued by the Ministry of Railways on July 24, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that Rs 10,134 crore has been assigned for railway infrastructure and safety works falling fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh during FY 2026-27.

The ministry stated that 42 railway projects spanning 4,768 km, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 77,855 crore, had been granted as of April 1, 2026. These include 30 doubling and multitracking projects covering 3,174 km. Of these projects, 1,230 km had been commissioned by March 2026.

The government also reported cumulative expenditure of Rs 27,851 crore across the sanctioned projects by March 2026.

The Nandyal-Gazulapalli commissioning adds another double-track section to the state’s railway network, with the potential to boost operational capacity and support passenger and freight services.