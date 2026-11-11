Vivo is preparing to launch its flagship X500 series in the country, and this time, it is aiming to compete directly with two of the biggest rivals – Apple and Oppo. The Vivo X500 Pro is likely to take on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Oppo’s Find X10 Pro Max – two phones we reviewed lately.

Although Vivo’s Indian arm is yet to reveal any details, the Chinese market has already gotten a glimpse of the entire series, and it seems that India will only get the X500 Pro this year – no X500, or X500 Pro Max. As prices for top-tier phones reach record highs these days, the X500 with its bigger camera sensors, a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip, and a large battery to attract buyers in the premium segment.

Hence, based on early details of Vivo’s X500 Pro drawn from the Chinese version, which is likely to remain unchanged for India, here is a breakdown of what it offers and how it compares.

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Vivo X500 Pro: Key features at a glance

Camera Tech: Vivo relies on ZEISS optics alongside a 50MP main sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens for natural skin tones and sharp zoom photos.

For context, the iPhone 18 Pro features a 48MP Fusion setup with a mechanical variable aperture (f/1.48 to f/4.0) optimised for precise depth-of-field control and Dolby Vision video. Oppo’s Find X10 Pro Max takes a brute-force approach, packing three individual 200 MP sensors (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto) tuned by Hasselblad.

Performance: Both Vivo and Oppo utilise MediaTek’s 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro processor featuring vapour chamber cooling to sustain high frame rates without overheating. Apple counters with its 2nm A20 Pro chip, paired with a revised cooling system that maintains heavy workloads and powers on-device Apple Intelligence.

Battery Life: Chinese manufacturers continue to push battery capacities far past Apple’s limits. While the iPhone 18 Pro carries a 4,288 mAh battery and relying largely on iOS optimisation, Vivo integrates a 6,510 mAh cell to ensure a healthy battery life. Oppo, however, leads with a massive 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery capable of stretching into two full days of use.

Build and Display: All three devices feature high-brightness screens and rugged water-resistance ratings. Vivo and Oppo offer 144Hz refresh rates and IP69 protection against high-pressure water jets, while Apple pairs its 120Hz ProMotion panel with an IP68 rating.

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Vivo X500 Pro vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max

Feature Vivo X500 Pro Apple iPhone 18 Pro Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Display 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR, 120Hz ProMotion 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (2nm) Apple A20 Pro (2nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (2nm) Main Camera 50 MP Sony 1/1.28-inch sensor 48 MP Fusion wide-angle sensor (f/1.48–f/4.0) 200 MP (1/1.3-inch) sensor Telephoto Camera 64 MP Periscope zoom 48 MP Telephoto lens 200 MP Periscope (3x optical) Ultra-Wide Lens 50 MP ultra-wide sensor 48 MP ultra-wide sensor 200 MP ultra-wide sensor Battery Capacity 6,510 mAh 4,288 mAh 8,000 mAh (Silicon-Carbon) Charging Speeds 90W Wired / 40W Wireless 60W Wired / 25W MagSafe 80W Wired / 50W Wireless Water Resistance IP69 rating IP68 rating IP68 / IP69 rating Operating System Android 17 (Funtouch OS) iOS 27 Android 17 (ColorOS 17)

Expected India launch dates and prices

Industry reports suggest Vivo will officially launch the X500 series in India on or around November 25, 2026. While we don’t have any idea about the X500’s arrival in India, rumours hint at an elevated premium price tag for the X500 Pro, making it compete with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro.

Here is how expected pricing in India compares across all three flagships:

Vivo X500 Pro: Expected around Rs 1,49,999. This is completely speculated.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the base spec 256GB model.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Officially priced at Rs 1,99,999 (12GB + 512GB)