Search interest for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra saw a sharp, sudden spike in India, surging to a peak score of 100 on Google Trends after hours of minimal activity. In fact, the spike in interest rose by 60% as compared to the same time last week. So, why the sudden surge for a phone that doesn’t exist, yet?

It turns out that the sudden wave of online curiosity is being driven by a major hardware leak. Prominent tech tipster Sonny Dickson recently shared images of physical dummy units for Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup, specifically showcasing what could end up being the Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+.

Interest around these phones has been spiking, given that Samsung’s Galaxy S series devices usually compete with the iPhone 18 Pro. The Google Trends trajectory data shows that just after the morning commute began around 8 AM, search interest erupted vertically from zero straight to the maximum peak score of 100, before settling into a sustained, elevated plateau between 60 and 75. While overall 24-hour volume shows an 80% dip compared to the preceding 24-hour window—likely due to an earlier wave of rumour —the sudden morning surge still represents a 60% jump over the exact same timeframe last week. This shows how quickly the leaked hardware images captured the attention of Indian tech enthusiasts.

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Galaxy S27 Ultra: Why is it trending on Google Search

The biggest talking point pushing the searches is a dramatic departure in the Galaxy S27 Ultra‘s rear aesthetics. According to the leaked dummy units, here are some notable changes to the phone’s design:

Redesigned Camera Island: Unlike previous Ultra models that featured individual floating camera rings, the Galaxy S27 Ultra (alongside the S27 Pro) sports a massive, unified rear camera module that stretches horizontally across the upper portion of the back panel.

Lens Layout: The wide camera island houses two noticeably protruding primary camera lenses, accompanied by two additional cutouts that sit completely flush with the island’s surface.

Lineup Differentiation: While the Ultra and Pro models adopt this bold new look, the dummy units show the Galaxy S27+ sticking to the familiar pill-shaped vertical camera module seen on the Galaxy S26+.

Upgraded internal specs rumours bump up the hype

Alongside the physical design leak, fresh details about the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s internal hardware have added to the momentum:

Next-gen processor: The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, separating it from the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 expected in the S27 Pro and the in-house Exynos 2700 rumoured for the S27+ in certain regions.

Camera and battery: Reports also suggest the S27 Ultra will feature a 200MP main sensor paired with a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera, backed by a 5,700 mAh battery supporting 60W wired charging. This is an upgrade over the outgoing Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The dummy units, which are usually shared with case manufacturers to get their dyes ready ahead of the phone’s launch, give us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming phones. Samsung seems to be leaning in towards the design language popularised by Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro – a move that the rest of the industry has been following for their flagships too.

Note that Samsung is yet to reveal anything about the Galaxy S27 Ultra or any of the other models officially.