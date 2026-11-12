Sodium-ion batteries are emerging as the most cost-effective alternative among developing battery technologies to lithium-ion storage, offering 21% lower lifetime ownership costs despite higher upfront prices, according to Wood Mackenzie. With global supply agreements exceeding 70 gigawatt-hours (GWh), the technology is entering commercial production even as India’s battery storage requirement is projected to rise nearly sevenfold by 2031-32.

The development comes as India’s battery energy storage system (BESS) requirement is projected to rise from 34.72 GWh in 2026-27 to 236.22 GWh by 2031-32, according to the Central Electricity Authority’s national electricity plan. These projections cover the broader battery storage market, not sodium-ion alone.

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Wood Mackenzie’s report, ‘Sodium-ion Batteries: Commercialisation Begins, Economics to Follow’, covering China, the US, Germany and India, finds that leading manufacturers could achieve cell-level cost parity with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries by the end of 2026. However, parity at the module and system levels is expected only after 2030.

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Currently, sodium-ion batteries have a global average upfront cost of $229 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), compared with $200/kWh for LFP. However, their total cost of ownership over a 20-year project life is estimated to be 21% lower, primarily due to reduced operating expenditure and the elimination of battery capacity augmentation requirements.

“SIB wins on supply chain security, cycle life and wide thermal threshold,” said Ankita Chauhan, director, global supply chain and integrated power & renewables research at Wood Mackenzie. “Geopolitical supply advantages and superior performance of SIB across temperature ranges drive near-term commercialisation,” she added.

China leads sodium-ion commercialisation, with BYD planning 30 GWh of manufacturing capacity and CATL targeting shipments of at least 1 GWh by the end of 2026. Wood Mackenzie estimates China’s manufacturing learning rate at 18-20% during 2026-2035.

India, however, remains in the early commercial validation stage, compared with China, the US and Europe, where significant supply agreements have been secured. The report identified India’s underdeveloped supply chain as a constraint on near-term deployment. A separate study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) estimates India’s annual battery demand for electric vehicles and grid-scale storage could reach nearly 1.3 terawatt-hours by 2047.

The study highlighted opportunities for India to manufacture sodium-ion battery components using existing industrial capabilities in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and fertilisers. It also identified the potential to diversify battery supply chains and reduce dependence on critical minerals.

Wood Mackenzie noted that India is supporting domestic manufacturing through a $1.25-billion incentive scheme and duty exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

Globally, government policies are also supporting commercialisation. China has exempted sodium-ion batteries from its consumption tax until the end of 2028, while LFP batteries face a 2% levy from September 2026, rising to 4% in September 2027.

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In the US, tariffs of approximately 58% on Chinese energy storage cells, alongside domestic manufacturing tax credits, are encouraging local production.

“The 2030-2035 window is where the economics decisively shift,” said Priya Shrivastava, senior research analyst, Power & Renewables, Battery Storage Supply Chain at Wood Mackenzie.

However, LFP remains the commercially established choice for projects requiring two to four hours of storage. Sodium-ion batteries still face challenges in scaling production, refining cell materials and establishing consistent operating performance.

The International Energy Agency also noted that global sodium-ion battery production in 2025 was less than 1% of lithium-ion output, underlining the technology’s limited commercial scale despite growing investment commitments.