Indian digital trust services company eMudhra has said that the compromised private cryptographic keys used to sign eight intermediate certificates went through a wrap-unwrap process using a Python key-handling script written by its own team of engineers.

A bug in this script caused the private keys to be read back incorrectly after being transported and unwrapped, truncating their values and leaving them much weaker than the accepted 384-bit (116-digit) key strength, the report said. It even shortened one of the keys to a single byte, it added.

The custom script was written and used to facilitate transfer of the keys to hardware security modules (HSMs) in the company’s US and EU sites.

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eMudhra’s full post-incident report comes nearly a month after an independent security researcher, under the alias ‘Wayne’, reverse-engineered and uncovered the private keys, with the smallest found to be ‘4’ and the largest ‘237’.

Wayne also flagged the security risk to major browser providers such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla, who scrambled to block all eight of the intermediate certificates in question. Operating systems vendors, web infrastructure companies like Cloudflare, app developers, and security teams moved swiftly to roll out updates and issue advisories, before the compromised keys could be used by malicious actors to forge certificates for any domain that might be trusted by millions of servers across the world.

Amid mounting online backlash and scrutiny, eMudhra announced a few days later that it was quitting the global digital certificate business and, instead, focusing on its various digital signature and authentication services within India.

In Tuesday’s report, eMudhra also disclosed for the first time that it revoked eight additional RSA key pairs on November 7, 2026, because it could not establish that they had been handled in accordance with its own rules. Previously, the company had said that the RSA certificates and their corresponding key pairs were unaffected by the incident.

eMudhra is a certificate authority (CA) whose role involves vouching for a website’s identity on the internet. Only a handful of ‘root’ CAs are trusted by major browsers around the world. Root CAs are at the top of the hierarchy and can authorise intermediate CAs to issue TLS/SSL certificates to webpages.

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What caused the Python script error?

In a key generation ceremony on April 30, 2025, 16 intermediate key pairs were correctly generated in eMudhra’s ‘B’ and ‘C’ series on a hardware security module (HSM).

To prepare them for secure transportation to other geolocations, eMudhra’s PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) Operations team wrote a custom Python script that would wrap each key in an “encrypted blob’ and unwrap it again at the destination.

After returning the wrapped key, the script incorrectly read the unwrapped key’s value from the host-side memory and used that value to create a new key object. This April round trip was a rehearsal of the actual transfer in July 2025, and the source HSM’s FIPS-approved mode was switched off for the practice run, as per the report.

Additionally, the custom script was run on an isolated host and was not a function of the emCA software, eMudhra said.

Why did eMudhra move the keys?

Calling the export and import of keys to other locations as a ‘one-off instance’, eMudhra said that prior key generation ceremonies did not face the requirement to migrate. However, the B and C series keys generated in the April 30 ceremony were intended for operation in its US and EU facilities. Transport of the physical hardware itself would have been delayed due to global supply-chain constraints that year.

It also cited changes to the root store programme policy taking effect from June 15, 2025.

As a result, eMudhra chose to conduct the key generation ceremony in April 2025 at its WebTrust-audited data centre and later, transfer the keys to the new locations once they were certified.

The company reiterated that the original key pairs were generated correctly. The HSMs also functioned correctly and are not at fault. The problems arose from errors in the custom Python key‑handling script and associated process controls.

Why did checks, audits fail to catch weak keys?

The April 2025 key generation ceremony did not test the keys’ strength, nor compare certified public keys against keys originally generated, according to eMudhra. “Either check would have detected the weak ECDSA key and the use of the wrong object,” it said.

Another contributing factor was identical labels. The weak key rebuilt by the flawed script carried a label almost identical to the original key, which allowed the weak copy to be sent for signing and certification, as per the report.

As a result, the weak keys still produced valid signatures, and their certificates passed two audit cycles without notice. eMudhra has hired KPMG as an independent reviewer to probe the incident, and the firm is expected to complete its review by December 4, 2026.

Written by Karan Mahadik