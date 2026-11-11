Tata Steel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer TV Narendran will succeed Noel Tata as chairman of Tata International from November 12.

The leadership changes come against the backdrop of the ongoing dispute over governance and control within the Tata Group, involving Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. Noel Tata is stepping down from the boards of several group companies as he turns 70, in line with their retirement policies for non-executive directors.

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Noel Tata will relinquish his positions as chairman of Tata International, Trent and Voltas, and vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company. However, he will continue as chairman of Tata Trusts and as a nominee director on the board of Tata Sons.

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Narendran, who has been associated with Tata Steel for over three decades, has overseen the steelmaker’s organic and inorganic growth over the past decade and has more than 38 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He is also a non-executive director on the board of Tata International.

At Trent, Noel Tata will be succeeded by Bahram Vakil, co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners, as chairman. Vakil will also take over as chairman of Tata Investment Corporation. At Voltas, Sunil D’Souza, managing director of Tata Consumer Products, will assume the chairmanship. All the appointments will take effect from November 12.

Noel Tata served as MD of Tata International from August 2010 to November 2021. At Trent, he was MD for more than 11 years, overseeing its transformation from a single-store operation in 1998 into a multi-format retail business.

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Tata International is also restructuring its global trading business through a joint venture with Swiss commodities trader Mercuria Energy Group. Under the agreement, Mercuria will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Tata International’s Singapore subsidiary will retain the remaining 49%. The arrangement allows Tata International to retain a minority stake in the trading business rather than exit it entirely. The company’s FY26 annual report said the transaction was yet to be completed.

Tata International reported consolidated revenue of Rs 37,395.42 crore in FY26, of which Rs 5,576.22 crore came from continuing operations and Rs 31,819.20 crore from discontinued operations, primarily reflecting the separately reported trading business. The company returned to profitability, posting a net profit of Rs 73 crore in FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 477 crore in FY25, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).