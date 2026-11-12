Between 2016 and 2019, Sunil Bharti Mittal did something few founders are ever asked to do–he raised $18 billion in 34 months, simply to keep his company standing. “It looked as though the company could collapse,” he recalls of the years after Reliance Jio’s entry upended Indian telecom. “During those 34 months, I raised $18 billion simply to ensure our survival,” he says in an interview with Financial Express.

Airtel survived. Now, as Bharti turns 50, the group that began as a small bicycle-components unit in Ludhiana in 1976 has its sights on AI data centres, sovereign cloud and compute.

The early years were a search for a foothold. Mittal tried manufacturing, trading and imports before a trip to Taiwan in the early 1980s changed his course. There he saw push-button telephones, then a novelty, and brought them home, making electronic phones in India through a technical collaboration with Siemens. Telecom equipment followed, and when mobile telephony opened up, Bharti was ready. Airtel launched mobile services in Delhi in 1995.

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Next came a string of calls that look prescient in hindsight: GSM over CDMA, LTE over WiMAX, mobile phones over pagers. Airtel launched 4G in Kolkata years before most rivals took it seriously, and by the time Jio arrived in 2016 it had 4G coverage across the country. “We could foresee what was coming, partly because of developments in technology globally,” Mittal says. “Several other operators failed to anticipate the transition.”

Foresight did not spare Airtel the pain. After nearly 20 years at the top, it slipped to number three as Vodafone Idea emerged and Jio offered free services. Mittal credits the recovery to his people. “Team Airtel was not stressed. They were out there in the marketplace and fought very hard,” he says. “They fought their way back.”

He is proud of what the industry built through that period. “Without healthy telecom operators, India would have suffered,” he says, pointing to France, where stepping outside can mean hunting for a signal. “Here in India, for Rs 200, Rs 250 or Rs 300, consumers expect connectivity even in the second basement of a building.”

The battle also cost Bharti its wider ambitions. In 2007, Mittal had outlined a conglomerate spanning retail with Walmart, insurance with AXA and agriculture through FieldFresh Foods. Little of it played out as planned. “We never had breathing space in telecom,” he says. “If the environment in telecom had been more stable, we could have created two or three other companies.”

The next frontier

This time, the diversification stays closer to the core. Airtel is building AI data centres for Google, Microsoft and Amazon. It is already a MeitY-certified sovereign cloud provider with 40-50 customers, including major banks, and it will eventually enter compute. “There is no reason why Indian customers’ data should have to be processed outside the country,” Mittal says. Indian firms cannot take on the global hyperscalers head-on, he concedes, but the two will coexist, with domestic players serving workloads where sovereignty matters most.

Financial services is the other bet. Airtel Money Africa has just listed in London as a FTSE 100 company valued at $7 billion, and Airtel Money has begun lending in India. Mittal expects it to become a strong vertical within two to three years.

The telecom ambition has not shrunk either. From around 600 million customers today, he wants Airtel to reach a billion in 10-15 years, adding a couple of hundred million each in India and Africa. Satellite, he says, is a complement rather than a threat, which is why Starlink is now working with Airtel to distribute its products.

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The bigger transition is generational. Mittal’s son Shravan is deputy chairman in Africa, where Gopal Vittal is the professional chairman, and he will chair that board in a few years. But Mittal insists professionals will always take precedence, with the family acting as custodians. “In moments of crisis, professionals need an anchored shareholder,” he says. That was the role he played when he went out and raised those $18 billion.

His template has long been Tata’s trusteeship model. “You are here to do good for the country, and your canvas is business,” he says. Even during major disagreements with Ratan Tata, he would tell him that he modelled himself on Tata. “I have always believed that Bharti should combine the values and character of Tata with the speed of Reliance.”

Fifty years after the bicycle parts, his advice to young entrepreneurs is just as plain: “Go out and build something for the country.”