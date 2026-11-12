For all those players on the previous generation Xbox One consoles, Rockstar Games and Microsoft bring good news – Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, is coming to the previous generation gaming console. The upcoming blockbuster title from Rockstar Games from the legendary Grand Theft Auto series is releasing on November 19, 2026 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles were the only consoles, alongside the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro to get access to the video game. The Xbox One is now the third console in Microsoft’s console lineup to run the most awaited game of the decade.

This means that players holding onto Microsoft’s 13-year-old console ecosystem — including the original Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X — will be able to access the game. There is, however, a catch. GTA 6 will be accessible to these Xbox One consoles only via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Hence, the game will essentially stream on the Xbox One consoles rather than being played natively on the device. The announcement, unveiled via Xbox Wire, arrives just as the opening of digital pre-loads for Grand Theft Auto VI, which has already shattered records as the most pre-ordered title in Microsoft Store history. The numbers, however, are yet to be shared by the company.

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GTA 6 on Xbox Cloud Gaming: How it will work on Xbox One

Unlike traditional cross-generation releases that require game developers to scale down assets and compromise scope to run natively on aging silicon, Grand Theft Auto VI on Xbox One operates entirely on Microsoft’s remote server infrastructure. For you on Xbox One, this means:

Latest-gen visuals and performance: Regardless of whether a player streams the game on an Xbox One or a current-generation Xbox Series X|S, the cloud version runs using Xbox Series S graphics settings. Rockstar has noted that, as with any cloud-streamed title, overall responsiveness and visual stability will depend heavily on the user’s internet connection speeds and network conditions.

Ownership and pricing: Grand Theft Auto VI is not launching into the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Hence, players must purchase the game separately from the Microsoft Store — retailing at $79.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition — to unlock cloud streaming rights.

Flexible Cloud access: With a recent update to Xbox Cloud Gaming rolled out on November 11, players do not need an ongoing Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream owned titles. In supported markets, gamers can purchase standalone cloud playtime blocks directly, allowing Xbox One owners to pay only for the streaming hours they use.

No relief for PC gamers yet

While Xbox Cloud Gaming usually allows subscribers to stream titles across Windows PCs, smartphones, smart TVs, and VR headsets, Grand Theft Auto VI comes with a notable restriction – cloud streaming at launch is strictly limited to Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S).

PC players—even those with high-end gaming rigs and active Game Pass memberships—are excluded from streaming the game through Microsoft’s cloud servers. This isn’t an exception since Rockstar Games has always released its titles on consoles first and introduced them to PC a year or two later.

How much does GTA 6 cost in India?

If you are willing to pre-order or buy Grand Theft Auto VI in India, this is what you will pay on all platforms:

Standard Edition

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One via Cloud, and PlayStation 5

Price: Rs 5,999

This edition includes the base game with the complete single-player story set.

Ultimate Edition

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One via Cloud, and PlayStation 5

Price: Rs 7,499

This edition bundles the base game along with exclusive in-game vehicles, weapons, outfits, customisation items, and bonus storyline content.

Note that you can already pre-load the game on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game requires roughly 212 GB of free storage space for installation on current-gen consoles.