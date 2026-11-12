State-run rail infrastructure company Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) posted a 10.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax to Rs 253.71 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 230.52 crore in the same period last year.

While operating performance strengthened, revenue from operations fell 8.2% YoY to Rs 4,701 crore from Rs 5,123 crore. Total income similarly declined 9.3% YoY to Rs 4,835.88 crore from Rs 5,333.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Corporate Guarantee

Separately, RVNL’s board approved an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of up to Rs 375 crore in favour of the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank). The guarantee backs a proposed Rs 1,500 crore term loan facility for RVNL’s joint venture, Kinet Railway Solutions Private Limited (KRSL), in which RVNL holds a 25% equity stake.

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The company stated that the transaction will be conducted on an arm’s-length basis, subject to term sheet conditions, final guarantee documentation acceptable to Exim Bank, and statutory, regulatory, and contractual compliance. RVNL noted that the guarantee has no immediate financial impact and would only be triggered if the borrower defaults.

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How RVNL receives project expenses

While RVNL typically receives advance payments from its joint venture (JV) companies to fund project expenses, it has incurred expenditures on behalf of one JV—Krishnapatnam Railway Company Limited (KRCL)—without prior advances.

As of September 30, 2026, total receivables from KRCL stood at Rs 1,057.13 crore, which includes Rs 889.95 crore in interest on delayed payments. This marks a slight reduction from September 30, 2025, when total dues were Rs 1,190.73 crore, with the same Rs 889.95 crore interest component.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, RVNL shares closed 1.91% lower at Rs 205.40 on the NSE on Thursday. So far in 2026, the stock has dropped 43.18% (or Rs 156.10).