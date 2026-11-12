Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office within seven days of its theatrical release. The film, which arrived in cinemas on November 5, has collected Rs 511.10 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 934.55 crore.

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The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer witnessed a decline in earnings on its second day but recovered over the weekend. Its collections remained strong through the following weekdays, with Monday recording the biggest single-day earnings so far and taking its domestic total past the Rs 500 crore milestone.

Ramayana box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 64.85 crore net in India on Thursday. Its collections fell to Rs 48.05 crore on Friday before recovering to Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it added another Rs 56.15 crore to its domestic earnings.

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Monday, the fifth day of its theatrical run, turned out to be its strongest day. The film recorded a nearly 91.5% jump in collections, earning Rs 107.50 crore net in India. It continued its strong run on Tuesday, collecting Rs 94.10 crore.

On Wednesday, Day 7, Ramayana: Part 1 earned Rs 70.65 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 511.10 crore. Its worldwide gross earnings currently stand at Rs 934.55 crore.

Hindi vs English version: Scenes that have sparked online debate

The film has also generated discussion on social media, with viewers sharing their reactions to its Hindi and English versions. Some users have expressed appreciation for the English edit, while others have pointed out differences between the two versions.

One of the discussions concerns the opening battle between Ram and Ravana, which some viewers claimed was missing from the English version. Another user shared a clip from the Hindi version that included certain moments. Social media posts have also referred to sequences that appear to have been shortened or omitted in the English edit compared with the Hindi original.

Ramayana OTT release: Expected date and streaming platform

Following its theatrical run, Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to stream on JioHotstar, which was announced as the film’s official streaming partner. However, the makers and the platform have not confirmed an OTT premiere date.

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Going by the usual six-to-eight-week window between a film’s theatrical release and its digital premiere, the movie could arrive on the platform between December 17 and December 31. A release on New Year’s Eve is also a possibility, although this remains speculative until an official announcement is made.