Quick commerce took a bigger share of online festive sales this year, even as the wider online festive season stayed muted. Its share rose to about 16%, from 12% last year, according to Datum Intelligence.

Quick commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) grew about 60% to Rs 22,528 crore this festive season, from Rs 14,080 crore last year, while the rest of online retail, including e-commerce marketplaces and brand websites, grew only about 12% in GMV, according to Datum Intelligence.

The gain for quick commerce came from a shift in festive spending. Shoppers spent more on smaller categories such as home decor, festive gifting and essentials, which they are increasingly buying on quick commerce platforms, and less on big-ticket items such as smartphones, the mainstay of e-commerce marketplaces.

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Grocery and festive gifting got the biggest lift. Grocery was the fastest-growing category online this festive season, at about 40% over last year. Additionally, more than 75% of grocery and festive gifting sales this festive season moved to quick commerce, according to industry estiamtes.

The pull towards fast delivery also showed on the quick commerce arms of e-commerce companies. Amazon Now’s daily orders were up 18 times over last year and its first-time shoppers up 23 times. Flipkart Minutes’ orders on the first day of Big Billion Days ran at 3.5 times a normal day. Myntra‘s M-Now orders were 2.6 times those of its previous Big Fashion Festival. Brand websites also leaned on fast delivery, with hyperlocal deliveries making up 5% of their orders this festive season, up from 2.6% last year, according to shipping platform ClickPost.

These gains came on a much larger network. Quick commerce platforms went into the festive season with 7,153 dark stores, up 34% over last year, according to industry estimates. Amazon Now has expanded to more than 120 cities from over 60 in mid-September. Flipkart Minutes now operates in more than 130 cities. With Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes alongside Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and JioMart, the market now has seven large players.

Order volumes also rose fastest on quick commerce. The channel’s order volumes rose 75% over last year, against 30% on brand websites and 8% on horizontal e-commerce marketplaces, according to Unicommerce.

Those volumes grew faster than quick commerce’s overall GMV, which rose about 60%, suggesting shoppers placed more but smaller orders. Smaller orders weigh on platforms’ margins, since each delivery costs about the same to fulfill regardless of the order value, analysts said.

Much of the growth in orders came from festive and ritual buying, industry estimates show. Shoppers ordered gold and silver coins, diyas, brooms, steel utensils, decorative lights and gift hampers for Dhanteras and Diwali on quick commerce platforms rather than planning those purchases days ahead on marketplaces. Platforms also saw more demand for festive clothing and footwear. Most of this buying came in the last few days before Diwali. Searches for quick commerce from Dhanteras to Diwali were 45% higher than in the opening five days of the sales, according to Google Trends data compiled by Datum Intelligence.

Platforms’ own figures bear this out. Instamart’s party orders in the week before Diwali rose 162% over last year, and Flipkart Minutes sold four times as many gift envelopes over Diwali as it did last year, the companies said. Zepto received 468,000 orders for diyas in the week before Diwali and delivered more than 14,000 gold and silver coins in its busiest hour on Dhanteras, the company said. Market leader Blinkit did not release festive sales figures.

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The shift towards quick commerce, however, was not enough to make up for the fall in big-ticket spending, the mainstay of e-commerce marketplaces, which dragged online festive sales into their first slowdown in three years, according to industry estimates. Online festive sales, including quick commerce, grew about 17% to Rs 140,800 crore over 34 sale days from October 7 to November 9, against 25% growth last year and the 25-29% growth forecast before the season, according to industry estimates.

Smartphones were the biggest drag. Traditionally the largest category in online festive sales, they fell to about 25% of sales from 35.2% last year, and against about 30% forecast before the season. Phone sales fell about 15% in value, as average phone prices rose 16-19% on higher memory costs and phone units fell by a quarter to a third in the opening days of the sales, according to Datum Intelligence. Lifestyle, which includes fashion and footwear, held its share steady at 15-16%. Sales outside smartphones grew about 35%, but that was not enough to keep overall growth at last year’s pace.