Defence PSU, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 171.97 crore in Q2FY27, up 11.82% from Rs 153.78 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Garden Reach’s revenue in Q2FY27 stood at Rs 1,826.69 crore, up 8.90% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,677.38 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, both profit and revenue remained largely flat.

The company’s total Income stood at Rs 1,885.64 crore while expenses rose stood at Rs 1,654.02 crore in Q2FY27

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GRSE bags Rs 32,000 crore Indian Navy contract

Recently, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed a contract worth Rs 32,000 crore with the Indian Navy for the construction of five Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs).

Under the contract signed on November 2, GRSE will undertake the construction and delivery of five Next Generation Corvettes for the Indian Navy. The project is scheduled to be completed within nine years and four months from the date of receipt of the first-stage payment.

About Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, with a legacy dating back to 1884. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company designs, builds and repairs warships and commercial vessels, with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard as its key customers.

GRSE was the first shipyard in independent India to build an indigenous warship, INS Ajay, in 1961, and has since delivered more than 800 platforms, including over 100 warships. Besides shipbuilding, the company also operates engineering, engine and ship repair businesses, while expanding its presence in export markets under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Company said it does not have any subsidiary/associate/joint venture company(ies), as on 30th September, 2026.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

The share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declined nearly 14% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined nearly 9%.



