The new Apple TV 4K looks familiar, but packs in a lot. The 2026 edition of the Apple TV 4K is snappier and smarter. It can hear you from across the room and also turn four HomePods into a proper home theatre surround system. For the past few weeks, I have been using the Apple TV 4K, exploring every aspect of it. In my experience, the new box offers a well-rounded upgrade.

The biggest change this time is the A19 chip with 8GB of RAM. During my day-to-day use, I could feel the speed and fluidity of the interface. Instant response from menus, smooth switching between apps, and more vibrant and intuitive animations. Navigating between apps felt like a breeze.

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The Apple TV 4K comes with a dedicated AV1 decoder, a video codec designed to deliver comparable picture quality at lower bitrates, potentially reducing bandwidth consumption when streaming supported content. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 further improve connectivity. The built-in Ethernet port and Thread support also make it a solid base for connecting home devices. As always, picture and sound remain the biggest highlights of the device. Streaming in 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, effective upscaling of non-4K content, and Dolby Atmos support add considerable value to the device.

Siri AI and hands-free experience

The Apple TV 4K offers a hands-free Siri AI experience, powered by three far-field microphones that let you talk to the device from anywhere in the room without reaching for the remote. I found this especially handy when my hands were occupied, or the remote was not around. All I had to do was say, “Hey Siri, show me the trending videos on YouTube right now.”This significantly increased my interaction with the Apple TV. However, Apple claims audio is processed within the A19’s Secure Enclave, meaning apps, the operating system and Apple itself cannot access it.

The powerful A19 chip allows for a fluid and intuitive navigation across apps.

Siri AI understands natural language far better than traditional voice search. You can ask for “sci-fi”, “top documentaries” or “best crime dramas”, with responses appearing in a compact overlay without interrupting playback. If you have an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, it can also draw on personal context, such as finding a show or a movie recommended by a friend in a text. Siri AI is currently available in beta with tvOS 27.2. It is English-first and requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad for setup.

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Another standout exclusive is four-HomePod surround sound. I experienced it firsthand during a product showcase at Apple’s showroom in New York. Users can pair two front and two rear speakers, using either the HomePod mini 2 or second-generation HomePod. Each pair must be the same model, although you can mix models between the front and rear.

The redesigned remote

While the new remote looks similar to previous editions, it comes with significant upgrades. It now supports Find My and Precision Finding, sound playback and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, making it easier to locate when misplaced between furniture. Precision Finding requires a recent iPhone: an iPhone 17 or later (excluding the iPhone 17e), iPhone Air or iPhone Duo. The remote controls both the TV and receiver and is sold separately for older Apple TV models.

The powerful A19 chip allows for a fluid and intuitive navigation across apps.

With the new Apple TV 4K, tvOS remains one of the most refined living-room platforms. Siri recognises up to six voices, while multiple profiles keep each family member’s recommendations separate. Setup is simple: just bring an iPhone near the device. Continuity Camera brings FaceTime to the big screen, SharePlay works across locations, Fitness+ displays Apple Watch metrics in real time, and the smart-home hub shows camera feeds and doorbell alerts without interrupting viewing. Though some features are available on older models, the experience feels more premium and responsive here.

Who should buy it?

The Apple TV 4K (2026) comes in a single configuration, with the 128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet model priced at Rs 39,900. This caps a series of steep price increases over the past year. Regardless, this is arguably the best Apple TV yet, aimed at users already invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

If you own an iPhone, a few HomePods and a thriving smart-home setup, the new Apple TV ties everything together neatly. At Rs 39,900, it is a serious investment, but one that rewards buyers who make full use of the Apple ecosystem. For such users, the Apple TV 4K is the most complete streaming box available and should remain relevant in their living rooms for years to come.