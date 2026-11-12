Google has officially begun rolling out its November 2026 Pixel Drop update, bringing a wave of Gemini-powered AI tools, home screen customisation options, and cross-device upgrades across six generations of Pixel hardware.

In a move aimed at widening access to its latest AI software, the update brings flagship Gemini Intelligence features down to last year’s Pixel 10 series while introducing conversational Call Screen upgrades for the Pixel 11 lineup and universal search improvements for devices reaching back to the Pixel 6a.

Hence, even if you are on the oldest Pixel models, there’s something or the other coming on your device.

Advertisement

Gemini Intelligence comes to Pixel 10

The centerpiece of the November release is the arrival of Gemini Intelligence on the Pixel 10 series (excluding the Pixel 10a). Previously exclusive to the Pixel 11 lineup, the suite enables proactive background task automation, which allows users to offload multi-step errands like booking rides, ordering groceries, or reordering takeout while continuing to use their phone. The background task execution is now live in the US, UK, and India.

Gogole Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 users also gain the highly popular Rambler – an intelligent dictation upgrade that cleans up filler words (“ums”), corrects mid-sentence changes of mind, and seamlessly handles mid-sentence language switching. We tried this on the Pixel 11 and it worked wonderfully.

Pixel 11 gets smarter Call Screen

Meanwhile, the newer Pixel 11 series receives two exclusive enhancements:

Conversational Call Screen: Powered by Gemini, Call Screen now conducts natural, back-and-forth conversations with unknown callers in the US while displaying a live transcript so users can decide whether to jump in.

HiLight for Google Messages: On the Pixel 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold, the rear LED indicator now illuminates when a favourite contact sends a text via Google Messages while the phone is placed face down.

Customisation, Search, and Utilities

Gemini on the Google Pixel 11 Pro. (Image: Financial Express)

Beyond flagship AI, Google is introducing broader personalisation and utility tools across the Pixel lineup:

AI Custom Widgets and Icon Styles: Users on Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 models can generate bespoke home screen widgets, such as live spending trackers, team-coloured game-day cards, or trip countdowns that automatically pull reservation details, alongside new uniform custom icon themes.

Upgraded Pixel Search: Coming down to the Pixel 6a and newer,the universal on-device search now indexes vacation photos, recent emails, calendar events, messages, and system settings in one place.

Expanded Notification Summaries: AI-generated summaries for long message threads are rolling out in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, and Traditional Chinese across Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, India, and Taiwan.

Smart Transit Mode and Calculator upgrades: Transit Mode can now automatically detect train travel to adjust volume, toggle Bluetooth, and enable Motion Assist for smoother reading. Additionally, the Calculator app gains ‘Ask Math’ for natural-language problem solving and real-time currency and unit conversions.

Pixel Watch and Pixel Tag ecosystem additions

Pixel Watch 5

Google paired the software drop with the November 11 launch of the Pixel Tag ($29.99 single / $99.99 four-pack), an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tracker backed by Android’s Find Hub network.

For wearables, Pixel Watch 3, Watch 4, and Watch 5 owners receive Watch Unlock (automatically unlocking the watch when a paired Pro-series Pixel is unlocked nearby) and guided step-by-step workouts with rep and weight logging.

ALSO READ Why the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is trending on Google Search: We find out

Which Pixel phones get the new features?

Google confirmed that the over-the-air rollout begins immediately and will continue in phases over the coming weeks depending on carrier and region.

Device Generation Eligible Models Key Highlights in This Update Pixel 11 Series Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, 11 Pro Fold Conversational Call Screen (US), HiLight for Google Messages (Pro models), Custom Widgets and Icons, Gemini background tasks Pixel 10 Series Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold (excludes 10a) Gemini Intelligence suite, Rambler smart dictation, Custom AI Widgets, Gemini background tasks Pixel 9 Series Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold (excludes 9a for select AI tools) Expanded Notification Summaries, Ask Math in Calculator, Pixel Search, Custom Icon Styles Pixel 6a – Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, Tablet, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9a, 10a Upgraded Pixel Search, automatic train detection in Transit Mode, Calculator unit conversions, Custom Icon Styles

To check for the update manually, Pixel owners can navigate to Settings > System > Software updates > System update.