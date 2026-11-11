The strong pushback from airlines over Adani Group’s plan to shift 14 international routes from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport has forced Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene over the matter.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Fadnavis proposed a phased redevelopment for CSMIA’s Terminal 1 (T1) to ensure the existing facility remains operational during construction, thereby preventing flight disruptions.

“I have written to the Ministry suggesting we develop Terminal 1B first, shift operations from 1A to 1B, and only then demolish 1A,” Fadnavis stated, The Indian Express (IE) reported.

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Why did CM intervene?

The Chief Minister’s intervention follows Mumbai International Airport Ltd’s (MIAL) plan to temporarily shift flights serving 14 international destinations, including Doha, Jeddah, Dhaka, and Kathmandu, to the new Navi Mumbai airport, located nearly 40 km away, starting in March 2027.

The Indian Express, quoting government sources, reported that the state’s intervention stems from Mumbai’s status as India’s financial capital. “Any hasty move would boomerang given the significance of Mumbai. Moreover, Mumbai airport has key facilities that cannot be left underutilised,” a source told IE.

The move also comes amid strong pushback from international carriers. Gulf airlines recently approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for clarity on whether MIAL’s proposal had received official approval. Simultaneously, carriers represented by the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) Mumbai urged the Ministry to step in and safeguard their historical flight slots.

In an October 30 letter to MoCA, MIAL defended the planned shift for the Summer 2027 schedule, arguing that consolidating these 14 international destinations at a single airport would minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure seamless connections while T1B undergoes redevelopment.

Opposition from IATA

The IE report noted that MIAL had initially proposed a 33% reduction in capacity at Terminal 2, which involved the temporary discontinuation of 265 of its 770 weekly international flights. However, after airlines and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) strongly opposed the cuts, citing operational constraints, MoCA directed all stakeholders to formulate a mutually agreeable transition plan.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) maintains that T1—now 60 years old—requires redevelopment following structural safety concerns raised in recent audits. The project will affect roughly five million passengers annually (nearly 9% of the airport’s total traffic). The fully redeveloped T1 is targeted to reopen by December 2030, while MoCA continues to evaluate the objections.