WhatsApp is looking to expand its role beyond messaging by bringing payments, financial services, connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI)-led tools into the platform, as it seeks to make the app a gateway to a wider range of everyday digital services.

In a post on X on Tuesday, WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah said the company wants users to be able to pay bills, access credit and stay connected while travelling without having to navigate multiple applications. The broader objective is to make transactions and services accessible within conversations, reducing the steps involved in completing everyday tasks.

“Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel,” Shah said. He added that WhatsApp was working with financial services and telecom partners to make these activities more seamless.

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The ambition marks an attempt to leverage WhatsApp’s extensive user base as a distribution channel for services beyond communication. In India, where digital payments are dominated by established players such as PhonePe and Google Pay, deeper integration of financial services could give the messaging platform another route to expand its utility. However, the company has not outlined specific launches or timelines for the initiatives.

AI is expected to be another important part of this expansion. Shah said WhatsApp wants to use the technology to help users find information, complete tasks and keep track of bookings and appointments. The emphasis, he said, would be on AI working in the background rather than adding another layer of complexity to the user experience.

At the same time, the company plans to strengthen its core messaging features, including voice messages, groups, stickers and video. Shah said users send more than 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers every day, while the platform handles more than 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls daily.

The expansion, however, will be built around WhatsApp’s existing privacy commitments. Shah said personal messages and calls would continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, with reliability and quality remaining central to the platform.

The strategy reflects a broader shift among technology platforms towards integrating communication, commerce, payments and AI into a single interface.