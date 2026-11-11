The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday issued guidelines for domestic money transfers, setting a per-transaction limit of Rs 10,000 and capping total transfers to a single beneficiary at Rs 25,000 per month.

Banks can allow customers to send money to a beneficiary’s bank account through business correspondents, ATMs, and similar channels, with a maximum of Rs 5,000 per transaction with a monthly cap of Rs 25,000 per remitter, the RBI said.

Under cash pay-in services, customers can deposit up to Rs 50,000 at a bank branch for transfer to a beneficiary’s account through the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system.

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The directions also require remitting banks and BCs to register customers for cash pay-in services using a verified mobile number and a self-certified officially valid document (OVD), in accordance with the RBI’s know your customer directions, 2025. Each transaction must be validated through an additional factor of authentication (AFA).

The RBI has also mandated that remitting banks include the remitter’s details in the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) or NEFT transaction message, along with a separate identifier to distinguish cash-based remittances from other fund transfers.

The regulator directed banks and non-banking entities to put in place robust systems of safeguards, including velocity checks and customer alerts for credits made to accounts through the facilities permitted under these directions.

It also said that any unusual increase in the volume of credits to an account or group of accounts should be properly investigated, and suspicious transactions must be reported to the appropriate authorities. Fund transfers under these directions are expected to be effected on a real-time or near real-time basis, the central bank said.