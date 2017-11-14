Take 5 with Rana Barua

By Rana Barua
CEO, Creativeland Asia Group
On my bookshelf
In Spite of the Gods by Edward Luce. A deeply insightful account of contemporary India. An extremely stimulating read.
My inspiration is…
Walt Disney, who said, “Adults are only kids grown up, anyway.” I am sure he’s an inspiration for all generations, having created a magical world for all of us to believe in.
If not in this profession…
I would have been running a restaurant on the beach off the French Riviera.
A famous quote I swear by
“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”
— from The Godfather.
Indulgence is…
Red wine, cheese, crackers and olives in any of the parks in London, on a nice, cold and breezy day!
— As told to Shinmin Bali