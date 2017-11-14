Take 5 with Rana Barua

In Spite of the Gods by Edward Luce. A deeply insightful account of contemporary India. An extremely stimulating read.

By Rana Barua

CEO, Creativeland Asia Group

On my bookshelf

My inspiration is…

Walt Disney, who said, “Adults are only kids grown up, anyway.” I am sure he’s an inspiration for all generations, having created a magical world for all of us to believe in.

If not in this profession…

I would have been running a restaurant on the beach off the French Riviera.

A famous quote I swear by

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

— from The Godfather.

Indulgence is…

Red wine, cheese, crackers and olives in any of the parks in London, on a nice, cold and breezy day!

— As told to Shinmin Bali