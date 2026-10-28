Change has been a constant in Ashok Sonthalia’s life. His father’s transferable job in the sugar industry took the family between remote parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The CFO of Titan has lived in 27 homes, learning early to adapt to new places and embrace change. Today, after a 35-year career spanning steel, chemicals, engineering, technology and consumer lifestyles, Sonthalia has made a professional philosophy out of that early conditioning: keep moving.

The philosophy serves him well at Titan, a lifestyle company where creativity, consumer-centricity and innovation must coexist with financial rigour. His approach is pragmatic: “Think four or five years ahead, review progress rigorously every month and recognise that businesses at different stages of maturity need different kinds of capital and attention,” he says.

Some businesses must generate cash; others warrant disproportionate investment, even if that means absorbing initial losses. The challenge, he believes, is to pursue long-term ambition without losing sight of financial discipline.

A chartered accountant by training, Sonthalia has previously worked at Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Greaves Cotton, Tata Inc., Tata Chemicals and Tata Steel. An executive programme at XLRI, Jamshedpur, broadened his understanding of business, while a stint at CEDEP in France and four years as CFO of Tata Inc. in the US gave him valuable cross-cultural exposure.

These experiences shaped his belief that finance professionals must look beyond numbers. “They need to understand markets, operations, people and brands, while becoming technologically savvy. Equally important, he believes, is preserving governance and trust,” he says.

His formative years and family have also influenced his outlook. After joining Netarhat Residential School in Jharkhand at 11, he studied at St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, before qualifying as a chartered accountant. His wife and daughters have broadened his perspectives, helping him appreciate viewpoints beyond the professional world of finance.

At work, early mentors left a lasting impression. Jamshed J Irani, former managing director of Tata Steel, where Sonthalia worked early in his career, shaped his work ethic and encouraged him to take on responsibilities beyond his formal training. Later, working with leaders including AM Naik, S N Subrahmanyan and R Shankar Raman at L&T, and CK Venkatraman at Titan, offered lessons in decision-making and navigating difficult situations.

A defining test came at Tata Chemicals after a major US acquisition was followed by the 2008 global financial crisis. Leading Project Adapt, Sonthalia worked across organisational boundaries to address the resulting financial stress. The experience reinforced the importance of influencing people, aligning teams and driving execution beyond formal hierarchies.

These lessons inform his advice to young professionals: “Remain curious, build strong connections with the business and focus on impact. Completing an assigned task is not enough if the intended outcome never materialises on the ground,” he says.

At Titan, this philosophy extends to managing uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions, volatile gold prices, and regulatory shifts may be beyond the company’s control. Understanding risks, preparing scenarios, and continuing to execute the long-term plan are not.

For Sonthalia, financial discipline is not about curbing ambition. It is about giving ambition the rigour, resources and staying power to succeed.