Jaipur-based Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is sharpening its focus on apparel, moving away from its traditional mix of clothing and home furnishings to build a scale-driven manufacturing business. Under CEO Saurav Gupta, the company is using its original design manufacturing (ODM) capabilities to deepen ties with organised retailers and widen its domestic and international reach.

The shift is already visible in its business mix. Apparel, which contributed 70% of revenue in FY23, now accounts for more than 75%. Bella Casa designs and manufactures collections for over 50 apparel customers, including Reliance Retail, Lifestyle, D-Mart, Trent, Amazon and Flipkart. With the planned downsizing of home furnishings complete, it is channelling resources into apparel categories, client acquisition and new markets.

In FY26, Bella Casa’s revenue rose 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 416.40 crore. Net profit grew 27.3% to Rs 20.12 crore from Rs 15.80 crore in FY25, and EBITDA increased to Rs 36.78 crore from Rs 29.56 crore.

Top-line momentum carried into Q1 FY27, with revenue climbing 33.4% to Rs 120 crore on the back of 22% volume growth and a 9.5% improvement in average realisation. Profitability, however, took a hit. EBITDA margin narrowed to 4.9% from 8.2% a year earlier, and net profit fell about 46% to Rs 2.54 crore.

The company blamed the squeeze on higher raw-material costs and supply-chain disruptions linked to the Iran war. Management expects relief as newly priced orders begin to reflect elevated input costs, with festive demand in Q2 and Q3 FY27 likely to prove crucial to the margin recovery.

Bella Casa has doubled its annual production capacity to 20 million pieces and is de-bottlenecking existing facilities for a further increase of about 15%. Investments in advanced embroidery machinery and waterless digital fabric printing should lift efficiency over time and support higher-value products.

A Rs 49 crore rights issue in FY25 helped fund expansion and infrastructure. Planned allocations include Rs 30 crore for long-term capital expenditure and Rs 15 crore for working capital. The company is also investing in automation, e-commerce marketing and distribution across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while exploring opportunities overseas.

Working-capital requirements have improved sharply, falling from 89.8 days to 56.4 days. Even so, inventory and receivables bear watching as expansion demands more funding. A three-year return on equity of 12.9% also underlines the importance of converting growth into stronger capital returns.

For FY27, Bella Casa’s priority is turning rising demand into sustainable earnings growth. Expanded capacity, a growing order book and technology investments give it room to scale, but margin recovery will hinge on pricing discipline and its ability to pass on higher costs.

“Our strong manufacturing base, well-oiled execution engine, expanding market opportunity, and sound financial footing form a resilient platform for Bella Casa’s next phase of growth,” Gupta said, adding that short-term fluctuations would not alter the company’s commitment to consistent and profitable growth.

The next phase will focus on new apparel categories, customer on-boarding and expansion into new markets and channels. The challenge for Bella Casa is no longer simply to grow, but to make that growth more profitable.