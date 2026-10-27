Passengers planning to travel by train in Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28 should check the status of their train before heading to the station. As a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Arnab, South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services on either or both days.

“In view of Cyclone Arnab and as a precautionary measure for ensuring the safety of passengers, 53 train services have been mentioned for cancellation on 27 and/or 28 October 2026,” South Coast Railway said in an official advisory on X.

The cancellations cover some routes connecting Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Gudivada, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Narasapur and other stations in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Arnab: Which train routes are affected?

Services between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, Machilipatnam and Gudivada and Kakinada Port and Visakhapatnam are affected, South Coast Railway’s Bulletin 1 stated.

Other cancelled services are trains between Vijayawada and Narasapur, Rajahmundry and Bhimavaram and services on the Guntur-Repalle and Visakhapatnam-Parvatipuram routes.

Passengers are advised that some services are cancelled on both 27 October and 28 October, and some services are cancelled on just one of these dates.

Cyclone Arnab: All 53 trains cancelled; check full list

South Coast Railway’s advisory has listed train numbers, destinations, originating stations and cancellation dates as below.

Train No. From To Cancellation date 67261 Rajahmundry Vijayawada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67263 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67264 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67265 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67271 Machilipatnam Gudivada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67272 Gudivada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67266 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67275 Vijayawada Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67277 Bhimavaram Jn Nidadavolu Jn 28 Oct 67278 Nidadavolu Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67258 Vijayawada Jn Narasapur 27 Oct 67246 Narasapur Rajahmundry 27 Oct 17269 Vijayawada Jn Narasapur 27 Oct 17264 Narasapur Bhimavaram Jn 27 Oct 67251 Bhimavaram Jn Machilipatnam 28 Oct 67252 Machilipatnam Gudivada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67253 Gudivada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67254 Machilipatnam Gudivada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67255 Gudivada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67256 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 17257 Vijayawada Jn Kakinada Port 27 Oct 67302 Kakinada Port Rajahmundry 28 Oct 67202 Vijayawada Jn Rajahmundry 27 Oct 67257 Vijayawada Jn Narasapur 27 Oct 67244 Narasapur Nidadavolu Jn 28 Oct 67245 Nidadavolu Jn Narasapur 28 Oct 17270 Narasapur Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67267 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 27 Oct 67268 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67247 Narasapur Guntur Jn 27 Oct 67249 Guntur Jn Repalle 28 Oct 67250 Repalle Guntur Jn 28 Oct 67248 Guntur Jn Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67276 Narasapur Vijayawada Jn 27 Oct 67269 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 28 Oct 67270 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67281 Vijayawada Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67283 Bhimavaram Jn Nidadavolu Jn 28 Oct 67284 Nidadavolu Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67282 Bhimavaram Jn Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67262 Vijayawada Jn Rajahmundry 28 Oct 67301 Rajahmundry Kakinada Port 27 Oct 17267 Kakinada Port Visakhapatnam 27 & 28 Oct 17268 Visakhapatnam Kakinada Port 27 & 28 Oct 07267 Parvatipuram Visakhapatnam 27 & 28 Oct 07268 Visakhapatnam Parvatipuram 27 & 28 Oct 17258 Kakinada Port Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67229 Vijayawada Jn Guntur Jn 28 Oct 67223 Guntur Jn Repalle 28 Oct 67224 Repalle Tenali Jn 28 Oct 67222 Tenali Jn Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67285 Rajahmundry Visakhapatnam 27 Oct 67286 Visakhapatnam Rajahmundry 27 Oct

Note: All dates are in October 2026. JCO stands for Journey Commencing On. The dates mentioned are the dates on which the train will start its journey.

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What should passengers do before travelling?

South Coast Railway has also advised passengers to check the cancellation details of their particular train and date of travel before leaving for the station.

Passengers are requested to check train-wise cancellation dates, note their journey starting dates and check train status before proceeding to stations,” the railway zone said in its advisory.

The railway administration also said that passenger safety was its priority and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

In the latest update, the advisory contains an operational note on Train No. 67290 (Palasa-Visakhapatnam), which will start its journey on October 27 and its onward link with Train No. 67287 (Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram).

Passengers are requested to keep following the updates from the railways for any further changes in train operations.