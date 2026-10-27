Passengers planning to travel by train in Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28 should check the status of their train before heading to the station. As a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Arnab, South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services on either or both days.
“In view of Cyclone Arnab and as a precautionary measure for ensuring the safety of passengers, 53 train services have been mentioned for cancellation on 27 and/or 28 October 2026,” South Coast Railway said in an official advisory on X.
The cancellations cover some routes connecting Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Gudivada, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Narasapur and other stations in Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Arnab: Which train routes are affected?
Services between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, Machilipatnam and Gudivada and Kakinada Port and Visakhapatnam are affected, South Coast Railway’s Bulletin 1 stated.
Other cancelled services are trains between Vijayawada and Narasapur, Rajahmundry and Bhimavaram and services on the Guntur-Repalle and Visakhapatnam-Parvatipuram routes.
Passengers are advised that some services are cancelled on both 27 October and 28 October, and some services are cancelled on just one of these dates.
Cyclone Arnab: All 53 trains cancelled; check full list
South Coast Railway’s advisory has listed train numbers, destinations, originating stations and cancellation dates as below.
|Train No.
|From
|To
|Cancellation date
|67261
|Rajahmundry
|Vijayawada Jn
|27 & 28 Oct
|67263
|Vijayawada Jn
|Machilipatnam
|27 & 28 Oct
|67264
|Machilipatnam
|Vijayawada Jn
|27 & 28 Oct
|67265
|Vijayawada Jn
|Machilipatnam
|27 & 28 Oct
|67271
|Machilipatnam
|Gudivada Jn
|27 & 28 Oct
|67272
|Gudivada Jn
|Machilipatnam
|27 & 28 Oct
|67266
|Machilipatnam
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67275
|Vijayawada Jn
|Bhimavaram Jn
|28 Oct
|67277
|Bhimavaram Jn
|Nidadavolu Jn
|28 Oct
|67278
|Nidadavolu Jn
|Bhimavaram Jn
|28 Oct
|67258
|Vijayawada Jn
|Narasapur
|27 Oct
|67246
|Narasapur
|Rajahmundry
|27 Oct
|17269
|Vijayawada Jn
|Narasapur
|27 Oct
|17264
|Narasapur
|Bhimavaram Jn
|27 Oct
|67251
|Bhimavaram Jn
|Machilipatnam
|28 Oct
|67252
|Machilipatnam
|Gudivada Jn
|27 & 28 Oct
|67253
|Gudivada Jn
|Machilipatnam
|27 & 28 Oct
|67254
|Machilipatnam
|Gudivada Jn
|27 & 28 Oct
|67255
|Gudivada Jn
|Machilipatnam
|27 & 28 Oct
|67256
|Machilipatnam
|Vijayawada Jn
|27 & 28 Oct
|17257
|Vijayawada Jn
|Kakinada Port
|27 Oct
|67302
|Kakinada Port
|Rajahmundry
|28 Oct
|67202
|Vijayawada Jn
|Rajahmundry
|27 Oct
|67257
|Vijayawada Jn
|Narasapur
|27 Oct
|67244
|Narasapur
|Nidadavolu Jn
|28 Oct
|67245
|Nidadavolu Jn
|Narasapur
|28 Oct
|17270
|Narasapur
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67267
|Vijayawada Jn
|Machilipatnam
|27 Oct
|67268
|Machilipatnam
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67247
|Narasapur
|Guntur Jn
|27 Oct
|67249
|Guntur Jn
|Repalle
|28 Oct
|67250
|Repalle
|Guntur Jn
|28 Oct
|67248
|Guntur Jn
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67276
|Narasapur
|Vijayawada Jn
|27 Oct
|67269
|Vijayawada Jn
|Machilipatnam
|28 Oct
|67270
|Machilipatnam
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67281
|Vijayawada Jn
|Bhimavaram Jn
|28 Oct
|67283
|Bhimavaram Jn
|Nidadavolu Jn
|28 Oct
|67284
|Nidadavolu Jn
|Bhimavaram Jn
|28 Oct
|67282
|Bhimavaram Jn
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67262
|Vijayawada Jn
|Rajahmundry
|28 Oct
|67301
|Rajahmundry
|Kakinada Port
|27 Oct
|17267
|Kakinada Port
|Visakhapatnam
|27 & 28 Oct
|17268
|Visakhapatnam
|Kakinada Port
|27 & 28 Oct
|07267
|Parvatipuram
|Visakhapatnam
|27 & 28 Oct
|07268
|Visakhapatnam
|Parvatipuram
|27 & 28 Oct
|17258
|Kakinada Port
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67229
|Vijayawada Jn
|Guntur Jn
|28 Oct
|67223
|Guntur Jn
|Repalle
|28 Oct
|67224
|Repalle
|Tenali Jn
|28 Oct
|67222
|Tenali Jn
|Vijayawada Jn
|28 Oct
|67285
|Rajahmundry
|Visakhapatnam
|27 Oct
|67286
|Visakhapatnam
|Rajahmundry
|27 Oct
Note: All dates are in October 2026. JCO stands for Journey Commencing On. The dates mentioned are the dates on which the train will start its journey.
What should passengers do before travelling?
South Coast Railway has also advised passengers to check the cancellation details of their particular train and date of travel before leaving for the station.
Passengers are requested to check train-wise cancellation dates, note their journey starting dates and check train status before proceeding to stations,” the railway zone said in its advisory.
The railway administration also said that passenger safety was its priority and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellations.
In the latest update, the advisory contains an operational note on Train No. 67290 (Palasa-Visakhapatnam), which will start its journey on October 27 and its onward link with Train No. 67287 (Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram).
Passengers are requested to keep following the updates from the railways for any further changes in train operations.