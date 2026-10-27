Passengers planning to travel by train in Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28 should check the status of their train before heading to the station. As a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Arnab, South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services on either or both days.

“In view of Cyclone Arnab and as a precautionary measure for ensuring the safety of passengers, 53 train services have been mentioned for cancellation on 27 and/or 28 October 2026,” South Coast Railway said in an official advisory on X.

The cancellations cover some routes connecting Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Gudivada, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Narasapur and other stations in Andhra Pradesh.

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Services between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, Machilipatnam and Gudivada and Kakinada Port and Visakhapatnam are affected, South Coast Railway’s Bulletin 1 stated.

Other cancelled services are trains between Vijayawada and Narasapur, Rajahmundry and Bhimavaram and services on the Guntur-Repalle and Visakhapatnam-Parvatipuram routes.

Passengers are advised that some services are cancelled on both 27 October and 28 October, and some services are cancelled on just one of these dates.

Cyclone Arnab: All 53 trains cancelled; check full list

South Coast Railway’s advisory has listed train numbers, destinations, originating stations and cancellation dates as below.

Train No.FromToCancellation date
67261RajahmundryVijayawada Jn27 & 28 Oct
67263Vijayawada JnMachilipatnam27 & 28 Oct
67264MachilipatnamVijayawada Jn27 & 28 Oct
67265Vijayawada JnMachilipatnam27 & 28 Oct
67271MachilipatnamGudivada Jn27 & 28 Oct
67272Gudivada JnMachilipatnam27 & 28 Oct
67266MachilipatnamVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67275Vijayawada JnBhimavaram Jn28 Oct
67277Bhimavaram JnNidadavolu Jn28 Oct
67278Nidadavolu JnBhimavaram Jn28 Oct
67258Vijayawada JnNarasapur27 Oct
67246NarasapurRajahmundry27 Oct
17269Vijayawada JnNarasapur27 Oct
17264NarasapurBhimavaram Jn27 Oct
67251Bhimavaram JnMachilipatnam28 Oct
67252MachilipatnamGudivada Jn27 & 28 Oct
67253Gudivada JnMachilipatnam27 & 28 Oct
67254MachilipatnamGudivada Jn27 & 28 Oct
67255Gudivada JnMachilipatnam27 & 28 Oct
67256MachilipatnamVijayawada Jn27 & 28 Oct
17257Vijayawada JnKakinada Port27 Oct
67302Kakinada PortRajahmundry28 Oct
67202Vijayawada JnRajahmundry27 Oct
67257Vijayawada JnNarasapur27 Oct
67244NarasapurNidadavolu Jn28 Oct
67245Nidadavolu JnNarasapur28 Oct
17270NarasapurVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67267Vijayawada JnMachilipatnam27 Oct
67268MachilipatnamVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67247NarasapurGuntur Jn27 Oct
67249Guntur JnRepalle28 Oct
67250RepalleGuntur Jn28 Oct
67248Guntur JnVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67276NarasapurVijayawada Jn27 Oct
67269Vijayawada JnMachilipatnam28 Oct
67270MachilipatnamVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67281Vijayawada JnBhimavaram Jn28 Oct
67283Bhimavaram JnNidadavolu Jn28 Oct
67284Nidadavolu JnBhimavaram Jn28 Oct
67282Bhimavaram JnVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67262Vijayawada JnRajahmundry28 Oct
67301RajahmundryKakinada Port27 Oct
17267Kakinada PortVisakhapatnam27 & 28 Oct
17268VisakhapatnamKakinada Port27 & 28 Oct
07267ParvatipuramVisakhapatnam27 & 28 Oct
07268VisakhapatnamParvatipuram27 & 28 Oct
17258Kakinada PortVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67229Vijayawada JnGuntur Jn28 Oct
67223Guntur JnRepalle28 Oct
67224RepalleTenali Jn28 Oct
67222Tenali JnVijayawada Jn28 Oct
67285RajahmundryVisakhapatnam27 Oct
67286VisakhapatnamRajahmundry27 Oct

Note: All dates are in October 2026. JCO stands for Journey Commencing On. The dates mentioned are the dates on which the train will start its journey.

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What should passengers do before travelling?

South Coast Railway has also advised passengers to check the cancellation details of their particular train and date of travel before leaving for the station.

Passengers are requested to check train-wise cancellation dates, note their journey starting dates and check train status before proceeding to stations,” the railway zone said in its advisory.

The railway administration also said that passenger safety was its priority and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

In the latest update, the advisory contains an operational note on Train No. 67290 (Palasa-Visakhapatnam), which will start its journey on October 27 and its onward link with Train No. 67287 (Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram).

Passengers are requested to keep following the updates from the railways for any further changes in train operations.