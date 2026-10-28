Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel were neck and neck in subscriber additions in September 2026, adding 2.7 million users each, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea continued to add subscribers, with its pace accelerating to 550,119 additions in September from 506,139 in August. However, much of the telco’s subscriber growth continues to come from its machine-to-machine (M2M) or enterprise connections segment, which is a significantly lower average revenue per user (ARPU) business.

Excluding M2M connections, Airtel added 0.18 million users in September, trailing Jio’s 1.86 million additions. Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, lost 0.31 million users.

India’s overall telecom subscriber base rose to 1.368 billion at the end of September from 1.361 billion in August, with net additions accelerating to 7.23 million from 6.42 million in the previous month, according to TRAI data. Both urban and rural markets registered net additions during the month.

The total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) users, increased to 1.319 billion from 1.312 billion in August, translating into monthly growth of 0.53%.

The wireline subscriber base also rose marginally to 48.74 million, with 0.29 million additions during the month, registering growth of 0.6%.

At the end of September, Jio’s total subscriber base stood at 511.14 million, compared with 508.43 million at the end of August. Airtel’s subscriber base rose to 494.3 million from 491.6 million, while Vodafone Idea’s base increased to 200.12 million from 199.57 million. BSNL’s subscriber base stood at 94.3 million, compared with 93.67 million in August.

Jio outpaced Airtel in 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) customer additions in September, adding 98,386 net new users against Airtel’s 53,354. Both telcos, however, saw a month-on-month slowdown in additions.

Jio’s 5G FWA base stood at 9.52 million at the end of September, up from 9.42 million in August, while Airtel’s base rose to 4.09 million from 4.03 million. The total FWA subscriber base in the country stood at 13.6 million at the end of September, compared with 13.45 million in August.

Jio, which has also launched UBR FWA, added 215,469 new customers to the service, taking its total user base to 5.58 million at the end of September from 5.34 million in August.

Jio’s wireless subscriber market share remained flat sequentially at 39.32%, while Airtel’s share was unchanged at 38.02%. Despite the sustained increase in its total subscriber base, Vodafone Idea continued to cede market share, with its share falling to 15.39% from 15.43% in August. BSNL’s share was also flat at 7.25%.

According to TRAI data, active subscribers accounted for 93.29% of the total wireless subscriber base, compared with 93.36% in August. The total active subscriber base rose to 1.212 billion from 1.208 billion in the previous month.

Among the operators, Airtel’s active subscriber base accounted for 99.94% of its overall user base, followed by Jio at 98.67% and Vodafone Idea at 83.85%. Airtel was the only telco to report an improvement in the proportion of active users.

During the month, 16.77 million subscribers submitted requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), up from 15.85 million in August.