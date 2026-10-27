Reliance Industries has awarded a ‘Mega’ order worth above Rs 1,000 crore to VA Tech Wabag for a desalination plant and a remineralisation plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

VA Tech Wabage’s share price gained 3.06% during the intraday trading session following the news.

The project involves designing, engineering, supplying, installing, commissioning and conducting performance guarantee tests for the plants. The desalination plant will have an initial capacity of 8,400 cubic metres per hour, with the provision to expand it to 12,600 cubic metres per hour, equivalent to 302 million litres per day (MLD).

How Reliance plans to treat water

The desalination plant will use multiple water treatment technologies, including lamella clarifiers, dissolved air flotation filters and an ultrafiltration system. It will also feature seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) and brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) systems to treat water.

The project will include chemical dosing, backwash systems, treated water storage and brine disposal infrastructure.

The accompanying remineralisation plant will use limestone filters, along with lime handling, carbon dioxide storage and dosing systems. It will also include water storage and pumping facilities.

Reliance order showcases Wabag large-scale project capabilities

Commenting on the order win, S. Natrajan, vice-president and head of sales and marketing at VA Tech Wabag, said, “This Mega order reinforces RIL’s confidence in WABAG’s proven technology and strong execution record.

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“It further enhances our presence in the global desalination market and demonstrates our capacity and capability to deliver large-scale, technology-led water infrastructure.”

About VA Tech Wabag

VA Tech Wabag is an Indian multinational water technology company that provides water and wastewater treatment solutions for municipal and industrial customers. With over a century of expertise, the company offers end-to-end services, including design, engineering, construction, installation, commissioning and long-term operations of water treatment facilities.

VA TECH Wabag share price

VA Tech Wabage shares has increased 29.78% so far this year.