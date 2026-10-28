Traffic movement in parts of Old Delhi may be affected today, with restrictions and diversions expected near the Red Fort between 3 PM and 5 PM.

Commuters travelling through the area are advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

The traffic arrangements are linked to a proposed gathering from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, which is expected to involve around 10,000 participants. Traffic restrictions may be implemented depending on road conditions and security requirements.

Delhi traffic today: Check all 6 diversion points

Traffic movement on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg may be restricted or regulated during the afternoon. The Delhi Traffic Police has identified six locations where diversions may be implemented between 3 PM and 5 PM.

The six diversion points are Chatta Rail Chowk, under Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, T-Point on Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate and Shanti Van Chowk.

Commuters travelling towards the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk areas should allow extra time for their journeys. Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and instructions from traffic personnel deployed at these locations.

Bus routes that may change near Red Fort

Bus services travelling towards the affected area may also face diversions depending on traffic conditions.

– Delhi Gate and Darya Ganj to Lal Quila: Buses may be diverted towards Rajghat.

– ISBT to Netaji Subhash Marg: Buses may be diverted at Chatta Rail Chowk, as required.

Commuters using these routes should account for additional travel time and check for updates before starting their journeys.

Paid parking options near Red Fort and Chandni Chowk

Visitors travelling to the area can use paid parking facilities such as ASI Parking at Madhav Das Park (2-A Parking), Tikona Park Parking Space (No. 3 Parking), Sunehari Masjid Parking (T-5 Parking), Parade Ground Parking, Dangal Maidan Parking and Omaxe Mall Parking.

Parking availability may vary, so visitors should follow traffic directions when approaching these facilities.

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How can commuters avoid traffic delays today?

Commuters are advised to use public transport and avoid private vehicles wherever possible to reduce congestion around the affected roads. Those travelling through Old Delhi this afternoon should plan their routes in advance and leave extra time for their journeys.

Motorists should follow traffic rules, remain patient and comply with instructions from traffic personnel. Commuters can also check Delhi Traffic Police’s official communication channels for real-time updates and assistance.