With gold prices at elevated levels and the wedding season approaching, jewellers are seeing renewed interest in advance bookings ahead of Dhanteras on November 6. Price-protection schemes, a recent correction in bullion rates and the proximity of the winter wedding season are prompting consumers to plan purchases early rather than wait for the traditional festive rush.

The uptick comes after months of cautious spending. Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said pre-orders were on a par with last year, but customer sentiment, footfall and purchase intent had improved over the past three to four months. The company expects festive-season growth of more than 20% over last year.

“The Dhanteras market has been positive in terms of value and marginally positive in terms of volume. Pre-orders have been similar to last year. However, with the ongoing auspicious festive season and the upcoming wedding season, we expect consumers to be robust when it comes to purchase of gold and diamond jewellery,” Sen said.

Jewellers are using advance-booking offers to encourage purchases despite volatile bullion prices. “Since we have been running the Pure price offer for Dhanteras and Diwali, pre-bookings are above expectations,” said a senior executive with a top jewellery chain, adding that customers had paid advances and locked in prices. The retailer expects Dhanteras sales to recover some of the shortfall in Dussehra sales.

Such offers allow buyers to manage the risk of subsequent price increases, subject to the schemes’ terms and conditions. Kalyan Jewellers‘ rate-protection offer and Joyalukkas’ advance-booking option are among the initiatives aimed at consumers concerned about further price volatility. Jewellers are also preparing for redemptions under monthly savings schemes, as customers who have contributed instalments over several months become eligible to use their accumulated amounts towards purchases.

24-carat gold is now trading at around Rs 1.42–1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while silver stood at approximately Rs 1.95–1.96 lakh per kg, according to bullion market sources. The near-term price trajectory remains uncertain. Global instability, central-bank buying and currency movements could support prices, but a further increase by Dhanteras is not guaranteed. Advance bookings offer consumers a way to manage this uncertainty rather than rely on a particular price forecast.

Mehul Jain, founder of Ekaraa Jewellery, said consumer sentiment ahead of Dhanteras was encouraging, with preferences extending beyond conventional designs. “Dhanteras continues to hold strong cultural and emotional significance for Indian consumers. Preferences are evolving beyond conventional designs, with growing interest in polki, rose-cut diamonds, coloured diamonds, distinctive diamond cuts and innovative finishes such as ceramic and coloured rhodium,” Jain said.

Weddings add to festive demand

The calendar is providing jewellers with another demand driver. With a shift in the Diwali season to November, bringing Dhanteras closer to the winter wedding period, retailers are seeing interest in both traditional auspicious purchases, including coins and smaller gold and silver items, and higher-value bridal orders.

Yash Kataria, CEO of Kataria Jewellers, expects sales this Dhanteras to grow 35-40% from 2025. Antique and heritage designs in 22-carat gold are witnessing strong demand, while the company’s Indore showroom is seeing greater interest in polki and diamond jewellery than its Ratlam outlet in Madhya Pradesh.

“There is strong demand for heavy bridal jewellery, particularly for weddings and special occasions, as the preference is for pieces that bring together heritage, versatility and modern sensibilities,” Kataria said.

Higher gold prices are also influencing product choices. Sen expects continued demand for lightweight, everyday-wear jewellery, while old-gold exchanges account for more than 50% of Senco’s total business. Exchanges allow customers to use the value of existing jewellery towards new purchases, helping them manage the upfront cost of fresh gold.

However, the shift towards smaller, versatile pieces is not universal. Bridal jewellery remains an important category, while design-conscious buyers are seeking distinctive pieces that can be worn beyond the festive season.

For affluent consumers, purchases are also becoming less dependent on the festive calendar. Renu Oberoi, founder and creative director of Renu Oberoi, said high-net-worth individuals increasingly buy jewellery throughout the year, guided by personal preferences and spending priorities rather than Dhanteras alone.

For retailers, the challenge is to convert advance bookings into sales while catering to households managing affordability and wedding budgets, as well as affluent consumers prioritising design and craftsmanship. Rate protection may bring buyers through the door, but the conversion of bookings, exchange offers, and bridal demand will determine how much festive intent translates into revenue.