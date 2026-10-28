Despite inflationary pressures, volatile crude oil prices and a challenging demand environment in tea, Tata Consumer Products remains confident of delivering sustained double-digit revenue growth and expanding margins in the second half of FY27. Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO of Tata Consumer, in an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto, discusses pricing, the company’s health and wellness ambitions, plans to accelerate Starbucks store openings, and its appetite for acquisitions. Excerpts:

Q. Demand has been challenging in tea, while salt and newer businesses have supported growth. How do you see the outlook?

A. Salt is doing very well. We took one price increase in May, and volumes are still up 9% in Q2. We have taken another price increase (in October), and volume is still going strong. On tea, we were catching up on pricing. We have taken price increases of roughly 6-8% in India between Q1 and Q2. As the season kicks in, we expect low-to-mid-single-digit volume growth to return, with value ahead of volume. We remain confident of delivering continued double-digit top-line growth and margin expansion in the second half of FY27.

Q. Are you considering further prices as inflationary pressures continue to grow?

A. Rising commodity costs have been a challenge. The overall FMCG industry has been soft. However, our internal numbers show that demand is holding up despite our passing on price increases to consumers. If crude oil were not at $115 a barrel and the resulting energy shock had not affected packaging, freight and fuel costs, we would have delivered an Ebitda margin of 17-20% in our India food and beverage business, compared with the 14% consolidated Ebitda margin delivered in Q2.

That said, if crude remains at $110-115 a barrel, we should be okay. If it rises beyond that, further price increases are likely, as oil impacts packaging, freight, fuel and manufacturing costs. At a broader level, we remain committed to our target of a 17-20% Ebitda margin over the next three years. If oil-related pressures ease, Ebitda margins will expand rapidly.

Q. Newer businesses now account for 38% share of India revenue. Can it cross 40% in the future?

A. We have guided for 30% of the business to grow at 30%. The numbers are particularly strong because dry fruits and cold-pressed oils in Tata Sampann are supercharging growth, but we will start cycling those numbers. Also, the share looks higher because tea had a weak quarter (in Q2). As tea recovers, there will be some tempering of the numbers. I would still expect newer businesses to account for 30-35% of India revenue.

Q. You are entering functional foods and nutraceuticals. What can consumers expect?

A. Protein water has already been produced –in a 500 ml-pack, with 10 grams of protein and 64 calories. It will hit the market shortly. There is a whole range of other functional products, including foods with protein, fibre and probiotics, and supplements addressing sleep, health, gut and beauty. We are launching Tata Life for functional food and relaunching Tata GoFit for nutraceuticals. Health & wellness and nutrition were the two gaps in our food and beverage portfolio. We are addressing it now.

Q. Will acquisitions play a role in building these new categories you are entering?

A. We have been looking at acquisitions in these two spaces. We keep our eyes and ears open for value-creating opportunities across our portfolio. Last year, we went through almost a year of discussions with Danone to enter health and wellness and nutrition. It didn’t work out. The company has Rs 1,800 crore of cash on its books, so fuel is not a barrier from an inorganic growth perspective.

Q. Starbucks has reached 505 stores in Q2. What is the expansion plan for the future?

A. We slowed store openings about 18 months ago as we saw stress in the discretionary and quick-service restaurant space. We used that opportunity to recalibrate our business model. This quarter, we delivered same-store sales growth of 16.4%, driven by innovation, changes to our food offerings and pricing pilots.

We are now fairly confident about our product and innovation pipeline, as well as our capital and operating cost models. You will see an aggressive acceleration in store openings. This year (FY27), we expect net additions of around 40-50 stores. Going forward, we are looking at adding 100 stores a year.