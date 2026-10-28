India’s telecom sector has grown into the world’s second largest subscriber base in a span of around 30 years. As Jio Platforms debuts on exchanges today, October 28, Japanese brokerage Nomura has initiated coverage on Jio Platforms, with a target price of Rs 1,340. This implies an upside of nearly 20% from its issue price of Rs 1,119 apiece.

Nomura said Jio’s focus has shifted from adding users to earning more from each customer. Three tariff hikes since 2019 have nearly doubled the company’s mobile broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 200 in FY26, yet data costs only Rs 7.5 per GB. This is much lower when compared with Rs 33 in China and Rs 228 in the US.

The brokerage expects India’s mobile market grow to Rs 5.2 lakh crore by FY31 from Rs 2.9 lakh crore in FY26. Jio, which was once the disruptor, is now the leader, with around 42% of the nation’s wireless subscribers, 60% of data traffic, and 43% of home broadband.

Nomura expects Jio Platforms to report a healthy earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of 13.5% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY29.

Here’s what is driving the Japanese brokerage’s rationale –

Nomura on Jio Platforms: Price hikes to follow exchange debut

Nomura believes the listing of Jio Platforms is likely to push the company, which is the price setter, towards steady tariff hikes that its peers can follow. It expects industrywide tariff hikes of 15% in Nov-Dec this year, as the last hike was in July 2024.

“We think that Jio deliberately held back the hike ahead of its IPO to protect subscriber momentum which got impacted in the last tariff hike. With the listing done, the incentive now shifts firmly toward earnings growth,” Nomura said.

Every Rs 10 increase in ARPU drives a meaningful growth in EBITDA . “…though Jio’s transmission ratio of ~49% over the next 3 quarters (as per previous tariff hike cycle) is lower than Airtel’s ~69% due to more number of subscribers on long-duration prepaid plans, in our view,” it added.

Nomura on Jio Platforms: Long-term value creation

Jio Platforms is the largest telecom operator in India with around 41.7% wireless subscriber market share. With its largest 5G coverage, the highest data usage per subscriber, around 27% higher than Airtel, and lowest churn among peers, Nomura believes Jio is “well placed” to leverage its strength to reduce its ARPU gap with Airtel.

“The 15% industrywide tariff hike in Nov–Dec 2026 could be an immediate trigger for higher ARPU, while in the medium-to-long term, Jio will likely lean towards tariff repair via a shift from flat unlimited data bundles to tiered pricing, and/or premiumisation via network slicing on 5G,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Jio Platforms: Home broadband as the second growth engine

The company’s fixed broadband base reached 2.86 crore subscribers by June 2026, against 1.47 crore for Airtel, largely due to its increasingly aggressive fixed wireless access-based rollout strategy.

India’s home broadband penetration currently stands at just 21%, compared to a global average of over 70%, pointing to an addressable base of over 30 crore households and a decade-long growth runway.

“We believe Jio’s FWA model is capital-efficient, as it leases CPE equipment from third-party lessees, unlike FTTH, where ~25% of home passes don’t get converted and the fiber cost is sunk,” the brokerage said.

Nomura on Jio Platforms: Downside risks

The Japanese brokerage said any delays in tariff hikes or lower-than-expects tariff increases are downside risks to its forecast. Nomura also said costlier handsets and equipment are also some of the other downside risks.

Jio Platforms: Well placed for firm growth

Nomura expects the company’s listing to open the way for industry-wide tariff hikes, which is also likely to bridge its ARPU gap with Airtel. Home broadband connections are seen as the second levers of growth, according to Nomura.

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