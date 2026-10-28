India is becoming an important market for MongoDB, both as a customer base and as a research and development hub. The company has more than 750 employees across Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with Indian engineering teams contributing to its global product roadmap.

MongoDB has thousands of customers in India, including 50 of the top 100 companies by market capitalisation and more than 50 unicorns using its platform for core, mission-critical workloads. Its customers include digital-native companies such as Zomato and Zepto, as well as larger enterprises including the Tata Group, Adani and banks.

The company sees a difference in the pace of adoption among digital-native businesses. “The digital natives obviously tend to be far more, risk taking. They tend to be early adopters and are like willing to push boundaries,” Aamir Sait, area vice-president, India, at MongoDB, said.

Emergent, an Indian AI-native coding company, moved to MongoDB after encountering scaling limitations with PostgreSQL. Zomato uses MongoDB for Nugget, its AI-native customer experience platform, which handles around 15 million support operations.

Adoption also extends to established businesses. Tata Digital’s Tata Neu, which brings together around 40 Tata brands, is built on MongoDB. Chennai-based Intellect Design used MongoDB to modernise its wealth-management platform and reported an 85% improvement in onboarding times and a 200% improvement in development cycles.

MongoDB’s positioning in the market rests partly on its ability to support different deployment environments, including multiple cloud providers and on-premise infrastructure. “So that’s something that we enable for customers in a very differentiated way. If you build skills on MongoDB, you can run it in a data center, an AWS cloud, or if you have a multi cloud strategy, which like most customers have these days, you can run Mongo also on the other hyperscalers. That flexibility is very differentiated and very valuable for customers,” Sait said.

This flexibility is relevant in regulated industries, where requirements can govern where data is stored and processed. MongoDB said seven of India’s top 10 banks use its technology, with deployment options allowing customers to address such requirements.

Talent is another part of the India strategy. Indian engineering and R&D teams contribute to products used globally. The company has also committed to training 2 million Indian “builders” in modern data and AI skills by 2030, including through partnerships with universities, to address gaps in these skills.