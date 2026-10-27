Jio IPO Listing Date and Time, Share Price Live Updates: The markets are all excited for the big listing of the month. On Oct 28, Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Platforms lists on Dalal Street. The debut unlocks value for the RIL group adds another player to the telecom battle, alongside Bharti Airtel and others.
Jio’s book-build issue was worth Rs 30,187.65 crore and was subscribed 22.19 times. On day one, it was fully subscribed in just 100 minutes. The first 10 minutes were enough for big institutions such as mutual funds and insurers to claim their entire share.
|Jio IPO detail
|Information
|IPO size
|Rs 30,213 crore
|IPO dates
|October 21–23, 2026
|Final subscription
|22.19 times
|GMP
|Rs 247 (around 22% premium)
|Allotment / Listing date
|October 26 / October 28, 2026
A decade ago, the company set out as a disruptor in the telecom space. Remember when Jio gave you a free SIM? Its entry into Dalal Street marks a brand new milestone in that journey.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Jio Platforms’ IPO listing, live share price, listing gains or losses, and other key developments as the stock makes its debut on Dalal Street.
Sandip Sabharwal of Asksandipsabharwal.com believes Jio Platforms’ IPO pricing played an important role in attracting investors. He said the issue was not priced too aggressively, which helped it receive a strong response. “Given that it was not very aggressively priced, it got a very good response. I think the main reasons are that investors believe that going forward there will be greater pricing discipline once Jio gets listed and ARPUs for the entire industry are likely to move up.” ARPU, or average revenue per user, measures how much revenue a telecom company earns per customer. An increase in ARPU could support revenue growth across the telecom industry.
Sabharwal also believes Jio Platforms shares are attractively valued compared with their historical valuations and potential earnings growth. He said, “the stock is cheap relative to historic valuations as well as what they are doing and the kind of earning growth potential that’s there. Obviously if the listing is good and the stock does well post-listing, it will have a positive rub-off effect on the Reliance Industries stock too.” His view suggests that a strong performance by Jio Platforms after listing could also improve investor sentiment towards its parent company, Reliance Industries.
Market veteran Arun Kejriwal believes Jio Platforms could list in the range of Rs 1,330 to Rs 1,380 per share, citing strong investor demand for the IPO. Explaining his view, he said, “the subscription tells you that the demand that has been generated is far greater than what people were talking about. Very clearly, this means that people have liked the story of Jio, and therefore they have subscribed. If I were to hazard a guess, the price on listing day may move within a band of Rs 1,330 to 1,380 a share.” However, this is an estimate, and the actual listing price will depend on market conditions and investor sentiment.
On the broader telecom sector, Kejriwal sees Jio and Bharti Airtel competing for investors’ attention, given their subscriber bases and market positions. He said, “from a comparable perspective with Airtel, which is the competitor, it has a larger subscriber base or user base, and they are the youngest telecom company in the country, having finished the first decade. So Jio and Airtel would be vying for investors' money, and of course the other two stocks, Bharti Hexacom and Vodafone Idea, would be a distant third or fourth, respectively.”
Also read: Jio IPO listing: Buy, Hold or Avoid? Top market experts weigh in
Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Platforms is set to make its stock market debut on Dalal Street on October 28. After attracting strong investor demand during its IPO, the focus now shifts to the listing price and the stock’s performance on its first trading day. We will keep you updated on the opening price, market movements and other important developments throughout the session.
Welcome to our live blog for the Jio Platforms IPO listing. We will bring you the latest updates on the grey market premium (GMP), share price, listing gains or losses, and key developments as they unfold. Stay tuned to get real-time updates on the stock’s market debut and investor reactions.