Jio IPO Listing Date and Time, Share Price Live Updates: The markets are all excited for the big listing of the month. On Oct 28, Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Platforms lists on Dalal Street. The debut unlocks value for the RIL group adds another player to the telecom battle, alongside Bharti Airtel and others.

Jio’s book-build issue was worth Rs 30,187.65 crore and was subscribed 22.19 times. On day one, it was fully subscribed in just 100 minutes. The first 10 minutes were enough for big institutions such as mutual funds and insurers to claim their entire share.

Jio IPO detail Information IPO size Rs 30,213 crore IPO dates October 21–23, 2026 Final subscription 22.19 times GMP Rs 247 (around 22% premium) Allotment / Listing date October 26 / October 28, 2026

A decade ago, the company set out as a disruptor in the telecom space. Remember when Jio gave you a free SIM? Its entry into Dalal Street marks a brand new milestone in that journey.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Jio Platforms’ IPO listing, live share price, listing gains or losses, and other key developments as the stock makes its debut on Dalal Street.

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