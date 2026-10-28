Diwali is a time for new beginnings. For many investors, it also means opening a fresh page in the stock market. This year, though, the old page is hard to forget. Samvat 2082 left the Nifty 50 down 10.3%. So as Samvat 2083 begins, one question hangs in the air. Is this the moment to buy, or to wait?

Axis Securities has picked nine stocks it wants investors to watch in Samvat 2083. Here is what it says, and why.

The recommendations come after a volatile year for Indian equities, with earnings performance and valuations likely to influence returns over the next 12 months.

9 stocks Axis Securities is watching this Diwali

The brokerage’s list includes DCB Bank, Nephrocare Healthcare Services, APL Apollo Tubes, Eternal, Elecon Engineering Company, Indian Hotels Company, Coforge, Ashok Leyland and Hindalco Industries. These picks reflect several themes identified by Axis Securities for the new Samvat year.

DCB Bank represents the private banking theme, which the brokerage links to the credit growth cycle. Nephrocare Healthcare Services fits the diagnostics theme, with a focus on moving from testing towards early detection. APL Apollo Tubes reflects opportunities in building materials and capacity expansion, while Eternal represents the quick-commerce theme.

Elecon Engineering Company and Hindalco Industries offer exposure to engineering and metals, respectively. Indian Hotels Company represents discretionary spending on travel and hospitality, while Ashok Leyland brings an automobile-focused idea to the list. Coforge fits the technology theme, which the brokerage connects with artificial intelligence-led transformation and a possible recovery in technology spending.

Why the market correction matters

Samvat 2082 was difficult for Indian equities. According to the brokerage report, the Nifty 50 fell 10.3% up to October 23, 2026. The Nifty 500 declined 7.8%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250 dropped 4.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

Geopolitical tension, high crude oil prices, rising global bond yields, a stronger US dollar and foreign investor selling weighed on sentiment.

Axis Securities describes the situation as “Correction Improves Entry Points”, while stressing that investors should focus on business performance and sensible valuations rather than buy indiscriminately.

Stock price recovery linked to earnings performance

The brokerage suggests investors pay close attention to results and management commentary over the coming months.

At the time of the report, 16 Nifty 50 companies had announced their Q2 earning for FY26–27. Their year-on-year revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and profit after tax (PAT) grew 15%, 15% and 19%, respectively.

However, performance remains uneven across companies and sectors. Axis Securities says “Delivery Will Matter More Than Promises” and advises investors to monitor demand, profit margins, order inflows and management guidance.

Is the market more reasonably valued?

The correction has also changed the market’s valuation picture. According to the report, the Nifty was trading at 16.4 times its one-year forward earnings, below its long-term average of 18.4 times.

The brokerage also noted that India’s valuation premium over emerging markets has narrowed.

Eight triggers that could change market sentiment

Axis Securities identifies several developments that could influence equities in Samvat 2083. These include a decline in crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tension in West Asia, interest-rate developments, a recovery in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows and stronger corporate earnings.

Progress on an India–United States trade agreement, continued government capital expenditure, resilient domestic investment and easing inflation could also support sentiment. The report noted that monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions reached Rs 32,490 crore in September 2026.

Brent crude, which rose to around US$114 per barrel on October 24 is another key factor to watch. A sustained decline towards US $85-90 per barrel could ease costs for several industries.

What should investors watch now

The brokerage’s outlook remains “Constructive, but Disciplined”. It expects market volatility to continue as global developments, oil prices, currency movements and company earnings shape investor sentiment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.