ShopClues Maha Bharat Diwali Sale: From massive 80 pct discounts to much more; check out offers

Online retailer ShopClues will launch the weeklong ‘ShopClues Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’ from September 21 to September 28. The online retailer will offer a wide range of products at a flat discount rate of 50 percent to 80 percent in the Fashion & Lifestyle, Electronics & Accessories and Home & Kitchen categories. The firm is very optimistic about the ‘Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’ as it saw an over 100 percent growth in top business line last year. ShopClues is offering deals and discounts on items it has curated keeping the festive needs of its value-driven consumers in mind. Most of its consumers live in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The online retailer is focusing to deliver value to its customers at all price points. The best announced deals available on ShopClues Maha Bharat Diwali Sale are: 3GB Qualcomm smartphone at 6499, the best price for a 3GB smartphone in the market, 70% discount on branded designer handbags, 60% off on branded jeans from Killer, Wrangler, Flying Machine, fashion combos under 299, exclusive mobile launches from Intex, Swipe and iVoomi and great deals across ShopClues Exclusive labels.

ShopClues is also planning Diwali Flea Market from October 7 to October 10. The Diwali Flea Market will be based on the online retailer’s Sunday Flea market, which ShopClues claims is the online parallel of flea markets, which offer customers an avenue for budget shopping. ShopClues thinks that apart from the big ticket items people often miss out on small items of basic necessities, which are an essential part of Diwali, especially Diwali Gift shopping.