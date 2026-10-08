India’s apparel market is set to grow 9% annually to $146.3 billion by 2029 from $95.7 billion in 2025, with faster growth in womenswear and kidswear, alongside a broader shift towards casual, comfortable and versatile clothing, according to a report by Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI).

The growth will come from consumers upgrading their wardrobes, moving from unorganised to organised retail and entering branded consumption for the first time, the study said.

ALSO READ Jio IPO just the start of next growth phase: Akash Ambani

As of 2025, menswear remains the largest segment at $38.5 billion, followed by womenswear at $35.6 billion and kidswear at $21.6 billion. But the growth balance is shifting. Kidswear is projected to grow at 9.4% annually through 2029, womenswear at 8.9% and menswear at 8.5%. Womenswear is expected to reach $55 billion and kidswear about $34 billion by 2029.

Casualwear is also emerging as the biggest consumption segment, accounting for 31% of the market in 2025, ahead of ethnic wear at 27% and formalwear at 26%. Further, the rising demand for athleisure, denims, T-shirts and functional clothing is highlighting a wider preference for comfort and versatility, according to the report.

In womenswear, workforce participation, athleisure and Indo-Western styles are expected to support growth, while kidswear is seeing demand for sportswear and activity-specific clothing. Traditional wear, however, remains important, accounting for around 60% of womenswear.

Amongst distribution channels, physical retail will continue to play a central role despite online growth, said the report. Offline channels accounted for 83% of apparel sales in 2025, at $79.4 billion, compared with $16.3 billion online, pointing to an omnichannel market rather than a shift away from stores.

The study is based on a survey of 10,929 consumers across 16 states.