Online festive sales are likely to grow strongly this year, but the growth is expected to come increasingly from higher volumes and cheaper products rather than the deep price cuts that drove demand last year, as rising product costs and the absence of a GST tailwind leave e-commerce platforms with less room to absorb discounts.

Average selling prices across the top seven e-commerce categories tracked by data firm 1digitalstack.ai are now above last year’s October festive sale levels. Laptops are up 41%, footwear 13.5%, air conditioners 11%, smartphones 10%, clothing 5%, washing machines 4% and beauty and personal care products 4%.

ALSO READ Apparel market pegged to hit $146 bn by 2029

As a result, platforms would have to offer substantially deeper discounts simply to bring prices back to last year’s festive levels. Laptop prices would need to fall 29%, footwear 12%, ACs 10%, smartphones 9%, clothing 5% and washing machines 4%. This compares with declines of 4%, 10%, 6.5%, 4.5%, 4% and 0.5%, respectively, during last year’s festive period.

The comparison is particularly stark because last year’s festive season benefited from GST cuts that took effect on September 22, 2025. GST on ACs and washing machines was reduced from 28% to 18%, translating into an effective price reduction of about 7.8% before discounts. GST on footwear priced up to Rs 2,500 was reduced to 5%, while the rate on clothing priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 fell from 12% to 5%.

The tax cuts accounted for much of the price decline in categories such as ACs, washing machines, footwear and clothing last year. Smartphones and laptops, which did not receive a GST cut, saw price declines of 4.5% and 4%, respectively, indicating that their reduction came largely from discounts.

There is no comparable tax benefit this year, while higher input costs, freight expenses following the West Asia conflict and a weaker rupee have pushed up product prices. Prices in categories that received GST cuts last year have also risen above their August 2025 levels, before the tax reduction and festive sales.

The pressure is already visible in online prices. Average laptop selling prices rose 32% between January and September this year to Rs 78,122, while prices of ACs, smartphones and washing machines increased 11%, 7% and 3%, respectively, 1digitalstack.ai data showed. ACs are also entering the festive season with relatively thin inventory after strong summer sales, leaving platforms with less old stock to clear.

The squeeze is particularly significant for smartphones, which account for the largest share of online festive sales. Datum expects festive smartphone sales to grow just 6% this year, against 26% last year, as higher prices and limited consumer spending power constrain demand.

Yet this does not imply a weak festive season. Datum expects online festive sales to rise 25-29% to Rs 1.5-1.55 lakh crore. The difference is that consumers are expected to spread spending across more, smaller purchases, with average basket size projected to decline 1.5%.

ALSO READ Jio IPO just the start of next growth phase: Akash Ambani

Flipkart illustrates the shift. Its festive-season item sales are expected to rise 34%, while sales value is projected to increase only 20%, according to Datum. This suggests consumers are buying more products but moving towards lower-priced items.

Discounts remain the biggest reason to shop online, cited by 57% of consumers in a Datum survey. But the median shopper plans to spend only Rs 12,500, about Rs 300 more than last year, while the share planning to spend more than Rs 50,000 has fallen to 7% from 12%.

The festive season, therefore, may deliver another year of strong e-commerce growth, but through a different equation. With product prices higher and consumers more constrained, platforms may have to chase volumes through affordable products rather than rely on deeper discounts on the same basket.