The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced the removal of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from its list of scheduled banks, months after cancelling its banking licence and following a Delhi High Court order to wind up the lender.

When it cancelled PPBL’s licence in April, the RBI said the bank had sufficient liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability during winding up. The assurance related to repayment of deposits as part of that process.

Paytm, operated by One97 Communications, has separately clarified that its services are unaffected by the action against PPBL. Its UPI services operate through a multi-bank arrangement and the company has said it ended material business arrangements with the payments bank in March 2024.

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Scheduled status withdrawn

In its October 7 statement, the RBI said PPBL had been excluded from the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The latest announcement follows the cancellation of PPBL’s banking licence with effect from the close of business on April 24. The RBI had said the bank’s affairs were being conducted in a manner detrimental to its interests and those of its depositors.

Years of regulatory restrictions

PPBL had faced repeated regulatory restrictions well before its banking licence was cancelled. On March 11, 2022, the RBI barred it from onboarding new customers, citing supervisory concerns. It also directed the bank to appoint an IT audit firm for a comprehensive audit of its systems.

Further business restrictions followed on January 31 and February 16, 2024, covering fresh deposits, credits and top-ups in customer accounts, prepaid instruments and wallets.

The RBI subsequently cancelled the licence over non-compliance with regulatory requirements. The Delhi High Court later ordered the bank’s winding up, bringing the matter into a formal liquidation process.

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What happens to customers’ money and other Paytm services?

The RBI said in April that Paytm Payments Bank had enough liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability upon winding up. The assurance concerns deposits held with the bank.

Paytm’s app-based services, meanwhile, remain operational. In a regulatory filing following the RBI action, One97 Communications in April said that the Paytm app, UPI, QR payments, Soundbox, card machines and Payment Gateway would continue to function without interruption.

The company said it had no exposure to PPBL and had fully impaired its investment in the bank as of March 31, 2024. It also clarified that Paytm Gold and Paytm Money remained unaffected.

Customers can therefore continue using the Paytm app for UPI transactions, recharges and bill payments, while the payments bank undergoes winding up.