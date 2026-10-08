The GST Council on Thursday proposed a set of measures that would ease registration rules for small online sellers and bring uniform tax treatment for e-commerce platforms.

At present, a seller supplying goods through an e-commerce platform needs a registered place of business in each state he sells into. The compliance burden this brings has deterred small sellers from selling beyond their home state. Under a new rule 14B in the CGST Rules, small sellers would instead be able to declare the e-commerce operator’s warehouse in a state where they have no physical presence as their principal place of business there. Registration would be granted automatically by the system, subject to certain conditions.

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The seller must have a physical presence in at least one state, which remains his home state. The facility would be open only to sellers who pass on input tax credit of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh a month to their buyers, excluding stock they move between their own registrations in different states. A seller could hold only one such registration per PAN in a state, and it would cover only supplies made through e-commerce platforms. A seller who crosses the limit would move to ordinary registration.

More than 90% of sellers supplying through platforms pass on credit below Rs 2.5 lakh a month, so the facility can be opened to them without revenue risk, the Council said. It had given in-principle approval to the mechanism at its 56th meeting last year. The mechanism will take effect once the new rule is notified.

The Council also proposed that refunds of excess balance in a taxpayer’s electronic cash ledger be sanctioned by the system without an officer’s involvement. Changes to all registration details, except the principal place of business, would be accepted on the portal the same way. For taxpayers registered through the automatic route, even changes to the principal place of business would be accepted without an officer.

“Automated refunds for excess cash ledger balances will directly unlock trapped TCS funds, significantly easing working capital,” said Sachin Agarwal, tax partner at EY India. “Combined with automated amendments to quickly update registration details like dark stores, these reforms boost operational agility.”

“The simplified registration framework for small e-commerce sellers can unlock wider market access, while automated refunds will release critical working capital,” said Mahesh Jaising, partner and indirect tax leader at Deloitte India.

In a separate set of changes, the Council proposed bringing uniform tax treatment to e-commerce platforms and removing ambiguity over how GST applies to services and deliveries made through them. It proposed clarifying Section 9(5) of the CGST Act, which makes platforms liable to pay GST on notified services such as app-based rides, hotel stays, restaurant food and local deliveries. While local deliveries were brought under the provision last year, some platforms, particularly in ride-hailing, had interpreted it differently depending on their business models. The amendment seeks to remove this ambiguity by making platforms liable for GST on these services irrespective of their commercial model. Platforms like Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri have argued that under subscription and recharge models they are only technology providers, with fares paid directly to driver-partners, FE reported on October 5.

The Council also proposed a 5% GST rate, without input tax credit, on delivery of goods supplied or ordered through an e-commerce platform, whichever channel is used. Delivery services supplied through a platform by delivery partners not liable for GST registration, other than courier and postal services, would come under Section 9(5) at the same rate. The Council also proposed withdrawing the GST exemption for goods transported by goods transport agencies to unregistered persons, where the goods are supplied or ordered through an e-commerce platform.

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The proposed 5% rate could lower delivery charges, though embedded input taxes may limit savings for consumers, said Ikesh Nagpal, lead, indirect tax at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

The Council also proposed that any transfer of intellectual property rights, whether permanent or temporary, be treated as a supply of services. This would ease compliance and make cross-border transactions involving such rights smoother, the Council said.

The Council said no rates had been changed at the meeting, and that it had taken up only inconsistencies and ambiguities left over from last year’s rate exercise.