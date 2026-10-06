

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on October 11 to dedicate a section of the Chennai Metro Phase II project to the public and attend other official programmes, senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan said on Monday.

According to BJP sources, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 14.6-km Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of the Metro’s Phase II project. He is also expected to travel by train from Poonamallee to Porur after the inauguration.



Radhakrishnan made the announcement while speaking at the BJP’s state headquarters, Kamalalayam, where the party welcomed newly appointed Tamil Nadu in-charge Ram Madhav and the co-incharges.



BJP gears up for upcoming electoral challenges



The newly appointed central team met Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and held detailed discussions with state office-bearers, district presidents and heads of various party wings.



Radhakrishnan welcomed the appointments and described the new team as a major boost for the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.



He also outlined the party’s upcoming programmes, saying ‘Seva Jyothi’ rallies would be organised at the headquarters of all revenue districts on October 7.



The rallies will mark Modi’s completion of 25 years of uninterrupted public service, including his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and his years as prime minister.



Radhakrishnan attacks Congress, praises Modi’s Tamil outreach



Radhakrishnan also praised PM Modi for promoting Tamil language and heritage on international platforms. He referred to the prime minister’s recent gifting of a Russian translation of the ancient Tamil work ‘Thirukkural’ to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



He said the eight crore Tamils had greater reason to take pride in Modi than the seven crore people of his home state of Gujarat.



Radhakrishnan also launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent criticism of the prime minister and the BJP.

He alleged that the opposition’s broader objective was to destabilise India and push the country towards the kind of socio-political conditions seen in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.



He further claimed that the internal situation within the Congress could lead to Rahul Gandhi being “chased out by his own party members.”