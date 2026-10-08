SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Thursday stepped up his criticism of India’s regulatory process for Starlink, questioning why the satellite broadband service has not yet received final approval despite being licensed in more than 165 countries.

“Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?” Musk said in a post on X.

He followed it with a pointed question: “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” The remark was an apparent reference to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose group operates Jio, one of the country’s largest telecom operators and a company that has also partnered with Starlink to distribute its services in India.

Interestingly, even Jio has not received the final security clearance to launch the satellite services in India.

Musk’s latest comments come a day after he alleged that certain oligarchs were blocking Starlink’s entry into India to protect their monopolistic chokehold over consumers.

Starlink has said it has completed its India infrastructure, including around 20 ground stations with hundreds of antennas, and has structured its operations to comply with domestic security and data-localisation requirements. The government has maintained that all three operators are broadly at the same regulatory stage.

Musk alleges Starlink is being blocked

Musk made the allegation while responding to a post on X about why India needs Starlink.

“Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India,” Musk said.

The post he was replying to, from the X account DogeDesigner, argued that Starlink could provide high-speed internet in underserved parts of India.

The post said 11,256 listed villages in India still did not have 4G coverage as of May 2026. It also said India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million of them were in rural areas.

Govt responds saying rules are same for all

In a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, the Ministry of Communications said the government has created a “fair and non-discriminatory” system for authorising telecom services, including satellite communication.

The ministry said licences have been given to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers using non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based systems. The government said this is part of its effort to allow satellite communication services in India.

However, getting a licence is not the final step before a company can start commercial services.

The ministry said all three licence holders must first show that they meet the required security conditions. These checks are meant to ensure the safety of users and their data.

The government also said all three companies are currently at broadly the same stage of the regulatory process.